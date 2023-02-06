Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a muted start of the domestic equity benchmark indices. The Nifty futures on the Singaporean exchange were trading 20 pts or 0.12% lower at 17,818.5 in the early morning trade on Monday. On Friday, NSE Nifty 50 surged 243 points or 1.38% to 17,854.05 and BSE Sensex skyrocketed 909 pts or 1.52% to 60,841.88. In the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 2.04%, Nifty Auto was up 1.25%, Nifty IT was up 0.10%, PSU Bank was up 3.07% while Nifty Pharma fell 0.99%.

Tata Steel, Adani Transmission, AGS Transact Technologies, Balaji Amines, Easy Trip Planners, Infibeam Avenues, JK Paper, Kolte-Patil Developers, LIC Housing Finance, Monte Carlo Fashions, Muthoot Finance, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, OnMobile Global, Shankara Building Products, SJVN, Tejas Networks, Unichem Laboratories, and Varun Beverages stocks will be in focus ahead of their quarterly earnings.

Live Updates

