Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a muted start of the domestic equity benchmark indices. The Nifty futures on the Singaporean exchange were trading 20 pts or 0.12% lower at 17,818.5 in the early morning trade on Monday. On Friday, NSE Nifty 50 surged 243 points or 1.38% to 17,854.05 and BSE Sensex skyrocketed 909 pts or 1.52% to 60,841.88. In the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 2.04%, Nifty Auto was up 1.25%, Nifty IT was up 0.10%, PSU Bank was up 3.07% while Nifty Pharma fell 0.99%.
Tata Steel, Adani Transmission, AGS Transact Technologies, Balaji Amines, Easy Trip Planners, Infibeam Avenues, JK Paper, Kolte-Patil Developers, LIC Housing Finance, Monte Carlo Fashions, Muthoot Finance, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, OnMobile Global, Shankara Building Products, SJVN, Tejas Networks, Unichem Laboratories, and Varun Beverages stocks will be in focus ahead of their quarterly earnings.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates Monday 6 February
“The market is anticipated to open down due to patterns in the SGX Nifty, which suggest an opening loss of 20 points for the larger Indian index. On Friday, a barometer of global equities fell more than 1%, while US Treasury yields and the currency increased after a startlingly positive US jobs data stoked new worries that the Federal Reserve may continue to raise interest rates aggressively in an effort to control inflation.”
– Ameya Ranadive, Equity Research Analyst, Choice Broking
Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 932.44 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth a net Rs 1264.74 crore on Friday, February 3, 2023, according to the data available on NSE. For the month till February 5, FIIs sold shares worth a net Rs 2,212.58 while DIIs bought shares worth a net Rs 4,165.57 crore.
“Markets are likely to start Monday session on a weak note following a slump in the US markets on Friday as investors fear that more rate hikes going ahead could lead to a slowdown in global growth and hence recession in key global economies. Local markets would also be gearing up for the RBI's credit policy on Wednesday, and the central bank may opt for a rate hike to keep the inflation under control. While the markets could see bouts of intra-day volatility, some positive news like a sharp drop in international crude oil prices coupled with strong earnings growth from SBI could strengthen investors' confidence in the local growth story. Technically, Nifty is likely to be in a trading range of 17100-18500 zone.” – Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.
Adani Ports is the stock/security placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Monday. During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.
The US equity market closed Friday’s session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 127.93 or 0.38% to 33,926.01, S&P 500 dropped 43.28 pts or 1.04% to 4,136.48 and the Nasdaq Composite index dipped 193.86 pts or 1.59% to 12,006.95.
Asian markets were trading mostly in red on Monday. China’s Shanghai Composite index fell 21.51 pts or 0.66% to 3,241.90, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 437.04 or 2.02% to 21,223.43 and South Korea’s KOSPI dipped 15.50 pts or 0.62% to 2,464.90 while Jaopan’s Nikkei 225 rose 297.55 or 1.08% to 27,807.01.