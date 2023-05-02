Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may open flat amid mixed global cues. The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 35 points or 0.19% lower at 18,237 in today's early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mostly in green with South Korea's KOSPI rising 0.54%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumping 0.14% while Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.19%. China's Shanghai Composite Index remained closed on Tuesday. The US market ended the overnight session in red– Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.14%, S&P 500 dipped 0.04% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 0.11%. On Friday, the NSE Nifty 50 surged 149.95 points or 0.84% to 18,065 and BSE Sensex skyrocketed 463.06 points or 0.76% to 61,112.44. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty jumped 233.05 points or 0.54% to 43,233.9 and Nifty IT advanced 352.95 points or 1.29% to 27,708.2. Live Updates Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 08:57 (IST) 2 May 2023 Nifty likely to trade in range of 17800-18500 "Markets may start on a cautious note amid fall in SGX Nifty and overnight weakness in the US markets. But recovery in other key Asian gauges could provide some relief to investors. Adding to the recent optimism would be the robust monthly GST numbers, which hit a new all-time high in terms of collections in April, indicating that the domestic economy continues to be on strong footing despite global macroeconomic challenges. However, some amount of caution could prevail after the last week's upsurge and it wouldn't be surprising if profit-taking comes into play. Technically, the Nifty options data suggests Nifty is likely to be in a trading range of 17800-18500 zone," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd. 08:00 (IST) 2 May 2023 No stocks under F&O ban today The National Stock Exchange has put any stock to its F&O ban list for May 2. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit. 08:00 (IST) 2 May 2023 FII/DII data Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth a net Rs 3,304.32 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 264.27 crore on April 28. 07:58 (IST) 2 May 2023 US indices end in red The US market ended the overnight session in red– Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.14%, S&P 500 dipped 0.04% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 0.11%. 07:58 (IST) 2 May 2023 Asian markets trade mostly in green Asian markets were trading mostly in green with South Korea's KOSPI rising 0.54%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumping 0.14% while Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.19%. China's Shanghai Composite Index remained closed on Tuesday. 07:57 (IST) 2 May 2023 SGX Nifty in red The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 35 points or 0.19% lower at 18,237 in today's early morning trade.