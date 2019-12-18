Share market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty soar to fresh record high; Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra top gainers

The 30-share Sensex gained more than 128 points to hit a new peak at 41,480, while the Nifty soared to a new high of 12,188.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty continued their record-run on Wednesday, tracking positive global cues. The 30-share Sensex gained more than 128 points to hit a new peak at 41,480, while the Nifty soared to a new high of 12,188. Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, TCS were among the biggest gainers, jumping up to 2%. sian stocks camped out at 18-month peaks on Wednesday having climbed for five straight sessions, while the British pound was licking fresh wounds as revived Brexit fears came back to bite it. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.1% to its highest since June last year. Japan’s Nikkei dipped 0.3% and off a 2019 top. Shanghai blue chips added 0.3%, after hitting an eight-month peak on Tuesday, as Beijing trimmed another short-term interest rate, Reuters reported. We bring you LIVE updates.