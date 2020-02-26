Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower; Tata Sons chairman meets Telecom Minister on AGR dues

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,315.07 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 1,565.28 crore on a net basis

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty slipped for the third straight session on Tuesday, tracking global cues and concerns over coronavirus outbreak. S&P BSE Sensex ended 82 points or 0.20 per cent lower at 40,281, while the broader Nifty 50 index settled at 11,813, down 16 points or 0.14 per cent. Asian shares fell on Wednesday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.6 per cent. Australian shares were down 1.77 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei stock index slid 1.1 per cent. On Wall Street, the Dow and the S&P 500 tanked 3 per cent on Tuesday in their fourth consecutive session of losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 879.44 points, or 3.15 per cent, at 27,081.36 and the S&P 500 lost 97.68 points, or 3.03 per cent, to finish at 3,128.21. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 255.67 points, or 2.77 per cent, to 8,965.61. Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a gap down opening for the Indian bourses, with a 94 points loss or 0.8 per cent. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,724-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

At a time when the department of telecommunications (DoT) is preparing to issue notice to Tata Teleservices, seeking explanation regarding the assessment of dues, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran met telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and secretary Anshu Prakash. As per sources, DoT is not convinced by the self-assessment done by Tata Teleservices regarding the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues and that is why the company will be asked to explain.

