Share Market LIVE: Sensex soars past 40,000, Nifty nears 11,900; Yes Bank, Indigo, Infosys shares jump

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The Sensex soared past the crucial 40,000-mark in the opening trade on Wednesday, after buzz around PSU disinvestment and telecom relief package lifted sentiments. The Sensex was up about 223 points to 40,023 in the morning trade, while the Nifty was trading near the 11,900-mark. The secretary panel is also likely to address woes in the telecom sector. Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Yes Bank were among the major gainers, jumping up to 2%. The Narendra Modi-led government has constituted a committee of secretaries to explore a financial bailout package for the telecom sector by lowering spectrum charges as well as ending the era of free mobile phone calls and dirt cheap data as companies look at the government for avoiding payment of thousands of crores of rupees in overdue statutory levies. The Committee of Secretaries, headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, has been asked to examine “all aspects” of “financial stress” faced by service providers such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea and suggest measures to mitigate them, PTI reported citing sources in the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said. According to an exclusive report by ET Now, the government may make further announcements with respect to disinvestment. Yesterday, Sensex and Nifty soared to a 4-month high in the second session of Samvat 2076 as the buzz around equity tax rationalisation and other positive global factors lifted sentiments. The Sensex closed 582 points higher at 39,831 while the Nifty hit the 11,800-mark for the 1st time since July 5. We bring to you LIVE updates.
Ashok Gautam is betting that India will achieve its fiscal deficit target this year. That makes him something of a rare breed among investors in the nation’s bond market. Gautam, a banker for nearly thirty-five years, is counting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration’s past fiscal-track record, which shows it can generate funds to plug revenue gaps. That, he said, would remove a major impediment to a debt rally, which could see the benchmark 10-year yield slip to near a three-year low as the Reserve Bank of India cuts rates further.
With barely a week left for countries to make their positions clear on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the ball lies in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s court, as he will take the final call on whether India would be part of the mega regional trade deal or not, sources told FE. A leaders’ summit, to be attended by the heads of the 16 RCEP nations, is scheduled to be held in Bangkok next week, where the deal was supposed to be announced. The deal faces fierce domestic resistance from not just industries, including steel and dairy, but also the government departments overseeing these sectors, thanks to persisting fears of dumping by countries like China.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has stated in an order dated October 28 that there is a prima facie case for investigation against MakeMyTrip India-Ibibo Group (MMT-Go) and Oravel Stays (OYO) for alleged violations of the Competition Act. The order is in response to a complaint filed by the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI). The CCI said that there is a prima facie case for investigation against MMT-Go and OYO for alleged violation of the provisions of Section 3(4) of the Act, which deals with anti-competitive agreements. A prima facie case for investigation under Section 4 of the Act, which deals with abuse of dominant position, has also been made out against MMT-Go. The CCI has sought a report on the investigation within 150 days.
Shares of India's largest airline Interglobe Aviation are trading 2% higher after the firm's mega order. IndiGo share price jumoed more than 3% to hit the day's high at Rs 1,454 on BSE. Budget carrier IndiGo on Tuesday placed orders for 300 Airbus A320 neo family aircraft. The order comprises a mix of A320neo, A321neo and long-range A321XLR aircraft. This will take IndiGo’s total number of A320neo Family aircraft orders to 730, the airline said in a statement.
JLR’s Q2 performance was well ahead of estimates as margins improved sharply y-o-y and q-o-q, helped by multiple factors, including mix and project charge. Guidance was maintained as it expects to remain profitable in seasonally stronger H2. Losses were higher than expected in India business partly due to a Rs 230-crore write-off in PV business. Tata Sons plans to infuse Rs 6,500 crore of equity into Tata Motors, which should support the balance sheet, given rising leverage.
State Bank of India’s (SBI) Q2FY20 saw a beat on asset quality vs our muted expectations. PPOP was in line with a positive NII, offset by higher-than-expected opex. Granular slippages normalised and corporate stress formation was also low at Rs 3,400 crore. The watch list (standard IBC + SMA 1/2) is at Rs 26,000 crore (1.2% of loans); including one more large HFC and a telecom group, we estimate the total stress pool at 2.2% of loans, which looks manageable to us now.
In over three years of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, the number of bankrupt companies liquidated under the regime has far exceeded the number of corporate resolutions, by nearly four times, somewhat defying the actual purpose of the new system. While 156 of the cases admitted under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) have been resolved till September 2019, the liquidation process has started in as many as 587 cases, according to the data released by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India. Thus, IBC has liquidated many more companies than it has resolved, against its primary purpose of resolving insolvency and bankruptcy cases to bring sick companies bank to revival.
Even as the government is set to release the report of a high-level advisory group under noted economist Surjit Bhalla on ways to boost exports, recommendations of similar panels in the past have hardly been implemented. Inadequate government action has often rendered the practice of setting up panels largely irrelevant, while the country’s export growth continues to remain below par and miss targets frequently. Various committees, working groups, inter-ministerial pa-nels have, in the past, suggested steps to address structural hurdles,including elevated logistics costs, inflexible labour laws and inverted/distorted duty structure (especially in textiles), whi-ch continue to cripple India’s ex-port competitiveness. Archaic labour laws have long militated against firms acquiring size and scale in critical jobs-intensive se-ctors, while logistics costs make up for as much as 15-16% of exporters’ consignment value.
The headline indices Sensex and Nifty soared to a 4-month high in the second session of Samvat 2076 as the buzz around equity tax rationalisation and other positive global factors lifted sentiments. The Sensex closed 582 points higher at 39,831 while the Nifty hit the 11,800-mark for the 1st time since July 5. The Prime Minister’s Office is reviewing the tax structure on equity, in order to simplify the regime and make investments in Indian markets more attractive, TV news channel CNBC Awaaz reported citing three sources. The Department of Economic Affairs and the revenue department have had meetings with the PMO, the report said.
Benchmark indices on Tuesday closed at a near four-month high, buoyed by gains in auto and metal stocks. Better-than-expected corporate earnings for the September quarter so far and a revival in auto and consumer demand in the festive season, coupled with media reports on possible tax relief for equity markets, boosted investor sentiment. Of the 19 sectoral indices compiled by BSE, all barring BSE Telecom, ended the day in the green with BSE Auto and BSE Metal gaining 4.2% each.
Bharti Airtel has deferred the release of its September qua-rter earnings till November 14 as it has sought clarity and support from the government on Rs 42,000-crore statutory dues it owes the exchequer following the Supreme Court judgment. It was scheduled to announce the earnings on Tuesday but in a notice to the bourses, it said the same is now being deferred till November 14.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, during which he held extensive talks with the top Saudi leadership and addressed a key financial forum in Riyadh. Modi, who arrived in Riyadh on Monday night, held wide-ranging talks with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, during which a Strategic Partnership Council was established to coordinate on important issues. A memorandum of under standing was also signed to roll out RuPay card in the Kingdom – making Saudi Arabia the third country in the Persian Gulf after the UAE and Bahrain to introduce India’s digital payment system.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s December 12 election plan has cleared the House of Commons after MPs backed the date in a vote by a 438 to 20 margin. It will mark the first December-poll since 1923 once the House of Lords passes the legislation and it becomes law by the end of the week. Once that happens, there will be a five-week campaign up to the polling day. The development marks a win for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s bid for a pre-Christmas poll to try and win a public mandate in favour of his Brexit plan.
