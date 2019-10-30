Share Market LIVE: Sensex soars past 40,000, Nifty nears 11,900; Yes Bank, Indigo, Infosys shares jump

The Sensex was up about 223 points to 40,023 in the morning trade, while the Nifty was trading near the 11,900-mark.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The Sensex soared past the crucial 40,000-mark in the opening trade on Wednesday, after buzz around PSU disinvestment and telecom relief package lifted sentiments. The Sensex was up about 223 points to 40,023 in the morning trade, while the Nifty was trading near the 11,900-mark. The secretary panel is also likely to address woes in the telecom sector. Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Yes Bank were among the major gainers, jumping up to 2%. The Narendra Modi-led government has constituted a committee of secretaries to explore a financial bailout package for the telecom sector by lowering spectrum charges as well as ending the era of free mobile phone calls and dirt cheap data as companies look at the government for avoiding payment of thousands of crores of rupees in overdue statutory levies. The Committee of Secretaries, headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, has been asked to examine “all aspects” of “financial stress” faced by service providers such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea and suggest measures to mitigate them, PTI reported citing sources in the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said. According to an exclusive report by ET Now, the government may make further announcements with respect to disinvestment. Yesterday, Sensex and Nifty soared to a 4-month high in the second session of Samvat 2076 as the buzz around equity tax rationalisation and other positive global factors lifted sentiments. The Sensex closed 582 points higher at 39,831 while the Nifty hit the 11,800-mark for the 1st time since July 5. We bring to you LIVE updates.

