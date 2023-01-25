Live

Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open in red on monthly F&O expiry; Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto Q3 results eyed

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: On Tuesday, NSE Nifty 50 ended flat rising 0.25 pts settling at 18,118.30 and BSE Sensex rose 37.08 pts or 0.06% to close at 60,978.75.

The Nifty futures on the Singaporean exchange were trading 43.5 points or 0.24% lower at 18,091.0.

Live Updates Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates Wednesday January 25 08:28 (IST) 25 Jan 2023 US indices end mixed The US markets ended mixed on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 104.40 points or 0.31% settling at 33,733.96, S&P 500 fell 2.86 pts or 0.07% at 4,016.95 and Nasdaq dropped 30.14 pts or 0.27% at 11,334.27. 08:24 (IST) 25 Jan 2023 Asian markets trade mixed Asia-Pacific shares traded mixed on Wednesday, taking the lead from Wall Street's struggle for direction. In South Korea, the Kospi rose 1.3%, while the Kosdaq climbed 1.16% in its first hour of trade. Japan's Nikkei 225 dipped 0.22% and the Topix shed 0.06%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.43% as investors await the release of the country's inflation reading. Markets in China and Hong Kong are closed for a holiday. 08:16 (IST) 25 Jan 2023 Nifty stuck in broad range between 17900-18200 "The Nifty bears were active around the 18200 level, and the index remained under pressure throughout the day. The index is stuck in a broad range between 17900 and 18200, and a break on either side will lead to trending moves. The options data shows aggressive writing at the 18200CE strike, and the lower-end support is visible at 18000PE, where the put side has the most open interest." – Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. 08:14 (IST) 25 Jan 2023 Bank Nifty remains in range-bound territory between 42500-43000 "The Bank Nifty index failed to surpass the hurdle of 43000, where the highest open interest is built up on the call side. The index's immediate downside support is visible at 42,500, which if breached will result in additional selling pressure. The index remains in the range-bound territory between 42500 and 43000, and a break on either side will lead to trending moves." – Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. 08:12 (IST) 25 Jan 2023 Hopes of soft landing of US economy boosts global bourses "Mirroring robust global peers, the domestic market extended previous gains driven by auto stocks. However, due to selling pressure in banking shares, the indices anchored close to the flatline. Auto stocks were in focus prior to the earnings results of the sector major. Hopes of a soft landing of the US economy along with the anticipation of a lesser rate hike boosted global bourses." – Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. 08:11 (IST) 25 Jan 2023 Bank nifty support seen at 42200 levels, resistance placed at 43100 "Technically Nifty has formed a bearish candle in the daily chart. As it closed on Tuesday near to Monday's level, the overall structure shows that the index is likely to witness consolidation or profit booking from higher levels. OI Data indicates, on the call side the highest OI is witnessed at 18300 followed by 18400 strike prices while on the put side, the highest OI was at 18000 strike price followed by 17900. On the other hand, Bank nifty has support at 42200 levels while resistance is placed at 43100. Traders are bracing up for more volatility as monthly expiry draws near Long-term investors may, with calculated risk, grow their exposure to ETFs in addition to stocks." – Om Mehra, Equity Research Analyst, Choice Broking.