Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty soars higher ahead of today’s trade; Tarsons Products IPO sails through on day 1

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock markets may look to continue their positive momentum on Tuesday, after having inched higher during the previous trading session. Midcap and smallcap indices outperformed benchmark indices while Bank Nifty closed with losses. India VIX surged higher. On Tuesday morning, SGX Nifty was up 34 points, hinting at a flat to positive start to the day’s trade. Meanwhile, cues from global peers were mixed after Wall Street equity indices closed in the red, with marginal losses but Asian stock markets were up with gains. Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, Kospi, KOSDAQ, TOPIX, and Nikkei 225 were all in the green.
Tarsons Products IPO sailed through on the first day of sale on Monday. The public issue of the company saw massive interest from retail investors who subscribed their portion of the issue 2.12 times. Non-institutional Investors have bid for the IPO 0.17 times while employees of the company have bid for 0.41 times the quota reserved for them. On the other hand, Qualified Institutional Buyers are yet to bid for the IPO. Overall, the public issue of Tarsons Products has been subscribed 1.09 so far. In the unlisted space, shares of Tarsons were trading at a strong premium.
PB Fintech, which runs the online insurance marketplace Policybazaar, made a strong debut on the exchanges on Monday to find a place among the country’s most-valued companies. With a market capitalisation of Rs 54,070.33 crore, the fintech player is now the 94th biggest company in the listed space, ahead of JSW Energy, Hero Motocorp, Bosch, Cholamandalam Investment and several others, Bloomberg data showed.
We observe a smaller degree of higher highs and higher lows on the daily chart. Monday's swing high of 18210 seems to be at the new higher high of the sequence. The current chart pattern needs to be confirmed with minor reversal to expect downward correction in the short term. A sustainable move above 18200 levels could pull Nifty towards the next hurdle of 18350 levels. Conclusion: The short term uptrend of Nifty remains intact and the present range bound action is not confirming any reversal from the highs as of now. There is a possibility of 1-2 day's of range movement before showing any upside breakout of 18200 levels. Immediate support is placed at 18020 levels.
~ Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities