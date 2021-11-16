Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty soars higher ahead of today’s trade; Tarsons Products IPO sails through on day 1

SGX Nifty was up 34 points, hinting at a flat to positive start to the day's trade. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock markets may look to continue their positive momentum on Tuesday, after having inched higher during the previous trading session. Midcap and smallcap indices outperformed benchmark indices while Bank Nifty closed with losses. India VIX surged higher. On Tuesday morning, SGX Nifty was up 34 points, hinting at a flat to positive start to the day’s trade. Meanwhile, cues from global peers were mixed after Wall Street equity indices closed in the red, with marginal losses but Asian stock markets were up with gains. Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, Kospi, KOSDAQ, TOPIX, and Nikkei 225 were all in the green.

Tarsons Products IPO sailed through on the first day of sale on Monday. The public issue of the company saw massive interest from retail investors who subscribed their portion of the issue 2.12 times. Non-institutional Investors have bid for the IPO 0.17 times while employees of the company have bid for 0.41 times the quota reserved for them. On the other hand, Qualified Institutional Buyers are yet to bid for the IPO. Overall, the public issue of Tarsons Products has been subscribed 1.09 so far. In the unlisted space, shares of Tarsons were trading at a strong premium.

