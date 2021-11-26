Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty tanks ahead of today’s opening bell; Nifty resistance placed around 17,600

Global peers were languid during the early hours of trade on Friday as all major Asian stock markets traded with losses. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Dalal Street moved higher on the monthly F&O expiry session yesterday. S&P BSE Sensex gained 454 points higher to settle at 58,795 while NSE Nifty 50 added 121 points to end at 17,536. Broader markets mirrored the up-move while Bank Nifty ended weakly. Entering the final trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was down deep in red, falling more than 100 points, signalling a slow start to the day’s trade. Global peers were languid during the early hours of trade as all major Asian stock markets traded with losses, except KOSDAQ.

Tarsons Products shares will list on the stock exchanges today. The Rs 1,023 crore IPO of the life sciences company was heavily subscribed by investors earlier this month. Qualified Institutional Buyers had bid for the IPO 115 times while Non-Institutional Investors’ subscription was more than 184 times the reserved quota. Retail subscription for Tarsons Products was more than 10 times, taking the overall subscription to 77.49 times. Investors had bid for shares of the company in a fixed price band of Rs 635-662 per share. In the grey market, shares of Tarsons Products were quoting a premium of Rs 180 per share yesterday.

