Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty sits in red; last day to bid for Tarsons IPO, Go Fashion’s issue opens today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets came under attack from bears on Tuesday, forcing benchmark indices and broader markets to close in the red. S&P BSE Sensex is currently sitting at 60,322 points, dropping 0.65% yesterday while Nifty 50 index settled at 17,999, falling 0.61%. The volatility index is now placed just above 15 levels, down 11% so far this month. Entering Wednesday’s trading session, SGX Nifty was sitting in the red, hinting at a weak start to the day’s trade. Global cues were mixed as Asian stock markets failed to mirror the up-move charted by Wall Street benchmarks.
Tarsons Products IPO enters the final day of sale today, after having been oversubscribed by all sections of investors. Qualified Institutional Buyers have bid for 1.3 times their portion while NIIs have bid for nearly 4 times the portion reserved for them. Retail investor quota has been subscribed 4.7 times, taking the overall subscription to 3.58 times. Further in the primary market, Go Fashion’s IPO will open for sale today. Through the Rs 1,013 crore public issue, the company is selling shares in the fixed price band of Rs 655-690 per share. The issue consists of a fresh issue of equity shares and an OFS by existing shareholders.
Highlights
The Nifty weekly strike wise PCR OI of 18000 fell to 0.85 vs 0.1.10, indicating call writing and fresh call writing was seen at strike price 18100 , which indicated that the index could continue the previous day trend . This pushed index PCR OI lower from 0.99 to 0.86, indicating there was more buildup of OI in the call segment. Buildup of OI was seen in the 18100 call. Combined with a fall in the option price, it indicates that call writing has happened at these strikes implying immediate resistance at these levels for the near term. So, further downsides are likely once the immediate support of 17930 is taken out.
~ Raushan Kumar, Derivative Analyst, IIFL Securities
BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to start in the negative territory on Wednesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. In the previous session, the 30-stock Sensex slipped 396 points or 0.65% to close at 60,322 points while Nifty 50 index dropped 0.61% to settle at 17,999. Analysts say that due to the last two days’ of small correction, Nifty is trading in range; but some of the heavyweights are now indicating a possible weakness from hereon.
Nifty futures were trading 66 points or 0.4 per cent down at 17,939 on Singaporean Exchange on Wednesday, a day before weekly F&O expiry. The primary market will see one more IPO — Go Fashions — opening up for a subscription today. Analysts said that the overstretched valuations with a number of global financial services firms maintaining a cautious view on Indian equities were affecting the markets sentiments.
"Nifty has closed marginally below its 10-day EMA of 18,012, and very close to 20-day EMA of 17,991. Any further weakness from here can push the Nifty directionally lower towards 17,700. Today should be a make-or-break day for the Nifty. Bias remains bearish below 17,991," said Rahul Sharma, Director & Head - Research - JM Financial.
The Sebi issued a consultation paper on Tuesday, seeking public comments on matters like utilisation of proceeds from fresh equity issued by companies and conditions for offer-for-sale (OFS) for significant shareholders, mainly in new-age technology companies.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: The prices of petrol and diesel have been left unchanged for the 13th day straight on Tuesday by Oil Marketing Companies. Last reduction in fuel price came on Diwali as center and state governments decided to cut taxes. Petrol in the national capital today costs Rs 103.97 per litre, while diesel in the capital city was retailing at Rs 86.67 per litre. Rates were reduced as center government cut excise duty on fuel and state governments trimmed VAT. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Investors would now keep an eye a slew of data including Euro GDP, US retail sales data. Primary market continues abuzz with one more IPO opening up on Wednesday. Overall market is in consolidation mode as valuations are rich despite good quarterly performance. Further, global cues are also keeping markets volatile. We expect the long-term fundamentals of the market to remain positive and hence investors can look to accumulate good quality stocks. However increased volatility could be seen in the near term.
~ Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
"The broader range movement for the Nifty is intact and the lows of 17800-17850 is expected to offer support in the next few sessions. Any weakness below 17800 could retest the last swing low of 17600 levels. As long as the minor positive chart pattern of higher tops and bottoms is intact, there is a hopes of upside bounce from the lows," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
SGX Nifty was down 59 points on Wednesday morning, hinting at a weak start to the day's trade. Cues from Asian peers were weak.
Go Fashion (India) Ltd, which owns women’s wear brand Go Colors, on Tuesday said it has raised a little over Rs 456 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO roll-out on Wednesday. The company has decided to allocate a total of 66,10,492 equity shares to 33 anchor investors at Rs 690 apiece, aggregating the transaction size to Rs 456.12 crore, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.
