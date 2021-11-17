Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty sits in red; last day to bid for Tarsons IPO, Go Fashion’s issue opens today

On Wednesday morning, Asian stock markets failed to mirror the up-move charted by Wall Street benchmarks. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets came under attack from bears on Tuesday, forcing benchmark indices and broader markets to close in the red. S&P BSE Sensex is currently sitting at 60,322 points, dropping 0.65% yesterday while Nifty 50 index settled at 17,999, falling 0.61%. The volatility index is now placed just above 15 levels, down 11% so far this month. Entering Wednesday’s trading session, SGX Nifty was sitting in the red, hinting at a weak start to the day’s trade. Global cues were mixed as Asian stock markets failed to mirror the up-move charted by Wall Street benchmarks.

Tarsons Products IPO enters the final day of sale today, after having been oversubscribed by all sections of investors. Qualified Institutional Buyers have bid for 1.3 times their portion while NIIs have bid for nearly 4 times the portion reserved for them. Retail investor quota has been subscribed 4.7 times, taking the overall subscription to 3.58 times. Further in the primary market, Go Fashion’s IPO will open for sale today. Through the Rs 1,013 crore public issue, the company is selling shares in the fixed price band of Rs 655-690 per share. The issue consists of a fresh issue of equity shares and an OFS by existing shareholders.

