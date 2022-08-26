Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices saw a volatile trading session on Thursday on account of the monthly futures & options expiry and caution ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium. S&P BSE Sensex tanked 310 points or 0.53% to settle at 58,774 while the NSE Nifty 50 index was down 82 points or 0.47% on the closing bell at 17,522. Entering the final trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was in the green, hinting at some positive momentum build-up ahead of the opening bell. Global cues were positive after Wall Street indices zoomed higher on Thursday.

Syrma SGS Technology shares will list on the stock exchanges today. The Rs 840 crore IPO of Syrma SGS Technology was subscribed 32.61 times with all investor categories subscribing to their portion of the issue heavily. Shares of Syrma SGS Technology, a provider of electronic manufacturing services, were trading at a premium of more than 24% in the grey market, signalling a promising start for the firm, Rahul Goud, Research Analyst — Equity Research, told FinancialExpress.com. Syrma SGS IPO was largely a fresh issue of equity shares and partly an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders.

Live Updates

