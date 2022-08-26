Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices saw a volatile trading session on Thursday on account of the monthly futures & options expiry and caution ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium. S&P BSE Sensex tanked 310 points or 0.53% to settle at 58,774 while the NSE Nifty 50 index was down 82 points or 0.47% on the closing bell at 17,522. Entering the final trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was in the green, hinting at some positive momentum build-up ahead of the opening bell. Global cues were positive after Wall Street indices zoomed higher on Thursday.
Syrma SGS Technology shares will list on the stock exchanges today. The Rs 840 crore IPO of Syrma SGS Technology was subscribed 32.61 times with all investor categories subscribing to their portion of the issue heavily. Shares of Syrma SGS Technology, a provider of electronic manufacturing services, were trading at a premium of more than 24% in the grey market, signalling a promising start for the firm, Rahul Goud, Research Analyst — Equity Research, told FinancialExpress.com. Syrma SGS IPO was largely a fresh issue of equity shares and partly an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
“Breakdown levels: 17500 and 38650 | Breakout levels: 17725 and 39500
FII short positions and high retail longs in index futures is a cause of worry. India VIX if sustains above 20, is a cause of worry.”
~ Rahul Sharma, Directors & Head – Research, JM Financial.
Nifty futures were trading positive on Friday morning. SGX Nifty was up more than 90 points, suggesting a positive start to the day's trade.
Domestic stock markets witnessed a sharp rally in the August Futures & Options series and posted gains of over 10 per cent to end above 17500. If we glance at recent historical data after a sharp sell-off in May and June series markets have witnessed some pullback move in the July series which was mainly due to short covering while long formations led to sharp surge in the August series.
“Market saw long liquidations and weak rollover on the monthly F&O expiry as there is nervousness ahead of US Fed Jackson Hole meeting wherein the hawkish tone is likely to continue. Nifty seems to be stuck in a range and is consolidating near 17500-17800 zones for the last few sessions. Volatility Index too has been inching higher and needs to cool down below 18 zones for market up-move. In the absence of any domestic trigger, focus remained on global cues. Strong dollar index along with Brent crude above $100/bbl has added to overall concerns, while FII buying is providing some support on the downside to the market,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Markets globally are keeping a close watch on US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s remarks during the upcoming Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium 2022. The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City will convene the annual event in Wyoming during 25-27 August. The event, which marks the Symposium’s 45th year, will focus on the theme “Reassessing Constraints on the Economy and Policy”.
Syrma SGS Technology’s Rs 840-crore IPO, which oversubscribed 32.61 times, is all set to make its share market debut on Friday, 26 August. This was the first company in over two months to hit the market with an IPO. The IPO shares were sold at a price band of Rs 209-220.