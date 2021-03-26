Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; Kalyan Jewellers, Suryoday SFB to list on bourses today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was up over 150 points during the early hours of trade, hinting at a positive start.
Continuing the flurry of stock market debuts, Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Kalyan Jewellers will join the stock exchanges today.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices plunged for the second consecutive session on Thursday as bears looked to be in control on Dalal Street. Sensex is at 48,440 while the Nifty 50 ended at 14,324. However, Wall Street inched higher yesterday, giving hope of a pull-back rally in domestic markets. Asian peers were mostly traded in the green with Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, TOPIX, Nikkei 225, and KOSPI up in the green. SGX Nifty was up over 150 points during the early hours of trade, hinting at a positive start.
Continuing the flurry of stock market debuts, today Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Kalyan Jewellers will join the stock exchanges. Suryoday SFB’s Rs 582 crore IPO was subscribed 2.37 times by investors earlier last week, with Qualified Institutional Buyers, Non-Institutional Investors, and Retail investors, all oversubscribing their quota of the issue. The issue was priced at Rs 303-305 per share. The company is listing on the bourses to abide by the Reserve Bank of India’s guidelines. Kalyan Jewellers’ Rs 1,175 crore issue will also make its market debut today after having been subscribed 2.61 times by investors earlier this month.
"Nifty index failed to continue its bullish momentum of the last series and settled the March series with the loss of 5.12% at 14324 levels. During the series, it made high of 15336 levels but sustained supply pressure was seen near to 15300 zones which has taken index below 14350 zones. It witnessed its weakness in last three weeks of this series and corrected by around 1000 points from higher levels. Now, till it remains below 14550 zones, weakness could be seen towards 14200 and 14000 zones while on the upside hurdles are seen at 14675 and 14800 zones," said Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said he foresees four categories of banks functioning in India in the current decade. Governor Das said that the central bank is in discussion with the government on the privatisation of two banks. He was speaking at the Times Network India Economic Conclave 2021.
SGX Nifty jumps over 200 points. Nifty futures are up and running, hinting at a positive start for equity markets.
Kalyan Jewellers India IPO will be listed on stock exchanges on Friday, March 26, 2021. The Rs 1,175-crore public issue received a muted response and was subscribed 2.61 times. The issue was sold in the price band of Rs 86-87 per share. In the grey market today, Kalyan Jewellers India shares were trading with Rs 4 discount over the IPO price. The shares were seen ruling at Rs 83 apiece, down nearly 5 per cent from the issue price. On successful listing on stock exchanges, Kalyan Jewellers India will join its industry listed peer Titan Company Ltd, which has a P/E of 84.23x.
