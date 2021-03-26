Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; Kalyan Jewellers, Suryoday SFB to list on bourses today

Continuing the flurry of stock market debuts, Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Kalyan Jewellers will join the stock exchanges today. (Image: Reuters)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices plunged for the second consecutive session on Thursday as bears looked to be in control on Dalal Street. Sensex is at 48,440 while the Nifty 50 ended at 14,324. However, Wall Street inched higher yesterday, giving hope of a pull-back rally in domestic markets. Asian peers were mostly traded in the green with Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, TOPIX, Nikkei 225, and KOSPI up in the green. SGX Nifty was up over 150 points during the early hours of trade, hinting at a positive start.

Continuing the flurry of stock market debuts, today Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Kalyan Jewellers will join the stock exchanges. Suryoday SFB’s Rs 582 crore IPO was subscribed 2.37 times by investors earlier last week, with Qualified Institutional Buyers, Non-Institutional Investors, and Retail investors, all oversubscribing their quota of the issue. The issue was priced at Rs 303-305 per share. The company is listing on the bourses to abide by the Reserve Bank of India’s guidelines. Kalyan Jewellers’ Rs 1,175 crore issue will also make its market debut today after having been subscribed 2.61 times by investors earlier this month.

Read More