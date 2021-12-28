Share Market LIVE: Sensex tops 57800, Nifty reclaims 17200 on positive global cues; Reliance Industries up

Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE:

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a gap-up start on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading at 17193.50, up 87.50 points or 0.51 per cent. In the previous session, the 30-share index gyrated nearly 900 points to end 296 points higher at 57,420.24, and Nifty 50 index finished trade at 17,086, up 49 per cent or 82.50 points. Asian stock markets rose after the S&P500 closed at new record overnight. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.07 per cent while the Topix index advanced nearly one percent. Stock markets in Australia were closed on Tuesday for a holiday. US stocks rose in Monday’s session, as investors started trading after Christmas holiday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1%, the Nasdaq Composite ticked up 1.4%, and S&P500 index gained 1.4 per cent.

Supriya Lifescience shares will make their stock market debut on Tuesday, 28 December 2021. The Rs 700-crore IPO was subscribed 71.47 times. The IPO had a fresh issue of up to Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 500 crore. It had a price range of Rs 265-274 per share.

Live Updates 9:25 (IST) 28 Dec 2021 Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy’s share prices fall Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Bharti Airtel were the only two laggards on the index 9:25 (IST) 28 Dec 2021 RIL, HCL Tech among top Sensex leaders HCL Tech, Asian Paints, PowerGrid Corporation of India, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tech Mahindra were among top BSE Sensex gainers 9:22 (IST) 28 Dec 2021 Sensex tops 57800, Nifty clinches 17200 BSE Sensex gained 400 points to 57,811, and Nifty 50 was up 115 points to 17,200 on the back of positive global cues on Tuesday 9:08 (IST) 28 Dec 2021 Sensex gains in pre-open BSE Sensex gained 300 points to 57,724, and Nifty 50 was down 15 points to 17,070 in the pre-opening session on Tuesday 8:58 (IST) 28 Dec 2021 Nifty’s immediate support placed at 16,930 The short term trend of Nifty is slightly positive amidst a range movement. Further upside from here could encounter strong overhead resistance around 17200-17300 levels in the next few sessions and one may expect sell on rise opportunity. Immediate support is placed at 16930 levels. Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities 8:48 (IST) 28 Dec 2021 Nifty needs to close above 17200-17300 resistance zone to resume long-term uptrend The markets were able to close well in the green on Monday despite opening with a gap down. However, we have not been able to close above the resistance of 17200-17300. Until that does not happen, we cannot rule out a U-turn from the current juncture. If we get past that resistance patch, we can summarize that the short-term weakness has been done with and we are resuming the long-term uptrend. Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments 8:44 (IST) 28 Dec 2021 Markets may remain sideways until end of the year; 5 things to know before opening bell Global markets started the week on a soft note due trading holiday in various regions. FII selling has reduced sharply over the last few days due to the festive holidays. “Markets are expected to remain sideways until the end of the year due to lack of triggers. Q3 results season and build up to the upcoming budget session would be key events that the market would be looking for in Jan 2022,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Read Full Story Here 8:41 (IST) 28 Dec 2021 Further upside likely in Nifty if 17200 resistance is taken out The VWAP of December series is placed near 17175. Thus a move above 17200 should trigger short covering in the markets. For the coming session, the trading spot band is between 17200 and 16800,which means further upsides are likely once the immediate resistances of 17200 are taken out and weakness could emerge if the supports of 16800 are broken. Raushan Kumar, Derivative Analyst, IIFL Securities 8:41 (IST) 28 Dec 2021 Nifty must surge past 17500-17600 to turn bullish The short-term view remains bearish. The Nifty has to rise past 17500-17600 to turn the outlook bullish. The chances are high to test 16500-16400 in coming days. Raushan Kumar, Derivative Analyst, IIFL Securities 8:28 (IST) 28 Dec 2021 Nifty support placed at 16,833 Nifty lacked follow-through on the sell-side and most importantly, recouped all its losses and finished with decent gains led by fresh buying in select pharma and private banking shares. Bulls hold the rein despite FIIs selling, spiking inflation, a hawkish Fed, and overvaluation concerns. Technically, all aggressive bullish eyes will be on Nifty’s biggest inter-week hurdles at the 17247-17389 zone. If Nifty powers higher above the 17389 mark, then expect — it will be again all roses for our stock markets. The make-or-break support on Nifty is seen at the 16663 mark. Key supports for Tuesday’s trade are placed at the 16833 mark. Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities 8:23 (IST) 28 Dec 2021 What to expect from Supriya Lifescience shares listing today? Supriya Lifesciences, another good company from the API segment garnered lots of investors' interest on the back of strong financials and attractive valuations. We are expecting a strong listing of this company as market sentiments have improved and the IPO witnessed strong subscription numbers. The grey market is indicating a listing gain of more than 50%. Aayush Agrawal, Senior Analyst, Swastika Investmart 8:19 (IST) 28 Dec 2021 US stocks rally in overnight trade US stocks rose in Monday's session, as investors started trading after Christmas holiday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1%, the Nasdaq Composite ticked up 1.4%, and S&P500 index gained 1.4 per cent. 8:18 (IST) 28 Dec 2021 Asian stocks rally after S&P500 closes at record high Asian stock markets rose after the S&P500 closed at new record overnight. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.07 per cent while the Topix index advanced nearly one percent. Stock markets in Australia were closed on Tuesday for a holiday. 8:18 (IST) 28 Dec 2021 SGX Nifty points to positive start for Sensex, Nifty Nifty futures were trading at 17193.50, up 87.50 points or 0.51 per cent on Singaporean Exchange 8:17 (IST) 28 Dec 2021 Supriya Lifescience shares will list on stock exchanges today Supriya Lifescience shares will make their stock market debut on Tuesday, 28 December 2021.