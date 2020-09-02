Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at muted opening; Supreme Court to rule on moratorium interest waiver today

Cues from North American stock markets were positive with NASDAQ closing at a record high.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading down 10 points on Tuesday morning, hinting at a muted opening for domestic indices. S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 enter Tuesday’s trading session after recovering partially from the massive fall that they witnessed on Monday. Analysts believe that equity markets may continue to hover around current levels as volatility inches higher and stock markets get accustomed to the new margin rules. Cues from North American stock markets were positive with NASDAQ closing at a record high. Among Asian peers, equity markets in South Korea and Japan were up with gains while Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite were in the red.

The Supreme Court will yet again decide a crucial case today. The apex court will today decide on pleas demanding waiver of interest during the moratorium period and waiver of interest on interest during the same period. Although the court has already ruled out complete waiver of interest but has been contemplating whether interest can be charged on interest. The ruling could have far reaching implications for banks.

Read More