Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at muted opening; Supreme Court to rule on moratorium interest waiver today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading down 10 points on Tuesday morning, hinting at a muted opening for domestic indices. S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 enter Tuesday’s trading session after recovering partially from the massive fall that they witnessed on Monday. Analysts believe that equity markets may continue to hover around current levels as volatility inches higher and stock markets get accustomed to the new margin rules. Cues from North American stock markets were positive with NASDAQ closing at a record high. Among Asian peers, equity markets in South Korea and Japan were up with gains while Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite were in the red.
The Supreme Court will yet again decide a crucial case today. The apex court will today decide on pleas demanding waiver of interest during the moratorium period and waiver of interest on interest during the same period. Although the court has already ruled out complete waiver of interest but has been contemplating whether interest can be charged on interest. The ruling could have far reaching implications for banks.
“Strengthening of the Indian rupee helped the Nifty 50 index recover some of Monday's loss to end higher at 11,470.25. The satisfactory outcome from the Supreme Court on AGR arrears also helped improve sentiment in our market. However, the news of the debt crisis has painted a bleak picture for financiers. This was reflected in the performance of the Bank Nifty that closed at 23812 with nominal gain. The market is still trying to gauge the impact of the new margin norms that came into effect from today. Until then we expect the market to remain in a wide range of 11300 and 11650. If the Nifty breaks 11320 on Wednesday, it will fall to 11150 or 11100. On the higher side, 11550 and 11650 levels would act as resistance for the market," said Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities.
Four shuttered debt schemes of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund saw their respective net asset values (NAV) fall on Monday as Rivaaz Trade Ventures (RTVPL) — a Future group entity — defaulted on its scheduled debt obligation due on August 31. Due to the default in payment, the securities of RTVPL will be valued at zero based on Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) standard hair cut metrics.
Growth in non-food credit continued to languish at 5.48% year on year (YoY) during the fortnight ended August 14, even as it improved from 5.2% in the previous fortnight. Banks’ investments in securities so far in FY21 stand at Rs 5.7 lakh crore — the highest ever for the corresponding period. Incremental credit declined by Rs 1.7 lakh crore on a year-to-date (Y-T-D) basis to Rs 101.47 lakh crore, showed data released by the Reserve Bank of India.
Currently RBI has not extended the temporary measure of relief to Covid hit borrowers by way of moratorium, beyond August 2020. In recent years, the interest rate has been reducing. If you have kept the EMI the same, then your loan tenure would have reduced. You may request the bank to reduce your EMI, resetting your loan tenure to earlier tenure. This may provide a small relief to you.
The finance ministry on Tuesday argued against a waiver of interest on interest or any ‘static relief’ under the six-month moratorium on term loans that ended on August 31, saying such one-size-fits-all solutions could militate against financial stability. In a fresh affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court, the ministry, however, said the debt restructuring plan notified by RBI early last month involved the option of two-year moratorium, as also customised reliefs to individual borrowers, including “alteration in the rate of interest and haircut (by lenders) on amount payable as interest”.
