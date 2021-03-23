Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; Supreme Court verdict in loan moratorium case today

SGX Nifty was up with gains, hinting at a positive start for domestic equities. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices staged a recovery in dying hours of trade on Monday to end flat. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 49,771 points while NSE Nifty is at 14,736. Stock markets in the United States closed with gains on Monday with NASDAQ surging 1.23% followed by S&P 500 and Dow Jones. However, Asian peers were trading mixed as bond yields continue to keep markets on the edge. Hang Seng, TOPIX, and Nikkei 225 were up in green while Shanghai Composite, KOSPI, and KOSDAQ were trading with losses. SGX Nifty was up with gains, hinting at a positive start for domestic equities.

The focus will again be on banking stocks today as the Supreme Court of India gears up to pronounce the verdict on various pleas that seek an extension of the loan moratorium that was announced almost a year ago. The pleas before the apex court are from various trader associations. Earlier the government had informed the court that if the interest on all loans and advances was to be waived the amount lost would be close to Rs 6 lakh crore.

