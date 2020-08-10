Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at muted opening; Supreme Court may deliver verdict on AGR-dues payment

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading with marginal losses on Monday morning hinting at a muted start for Sensex and Nifty. The benchmark indices gained close to 2% each last week as the Reserve Bank of India’s key announcement helped the indices march higher. The rising number of coronavirus cases remains a worry domestically, on the other hand tensions between the United States and China have intensified. Asian Stock markets were mixed on Monday morning, Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng and Nikkei 225 were trading in the red while equity markets in Taiwan and South Korea were trading with gains.
Telecom stocks will remain in focus today as the Supreme Court could deliver its verdict on the staggered Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) payment by telecom companies. The apex court will decide a timeline, within which telecom companies like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices will be paying their dues. Both Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel have requested for a 15-year window.
Highlights
Overseas investors remained net buyers in Indian markets by investing a net Rs 8,327 crore in the first week of August amid better than expected results by big Indian companies. Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) invested a net Rs 7,842 crore in equities and Rs 485 crore in the debt segment between Aug 3-6, according to depositories data. FPIs have been net buyers in the past two months. They invested Rs 3,301 crore in July and Rs 24,053 crore in June on net basis.
The combined market valuation of six of the top ten most valued companies rose by Rs 74,240 crore during the last week, with Reliance Industries leading the pack. Six firms, namely Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ITC and ICICI Bank logged gains in their market valuation for the trading week closed on Friday.
Prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday formally launched the Rs 1-lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) under which agri-entrepreneurs, start-ups, agri-tech players and farmer groups will have access to credit at subsidised interest for building warehouses, cold storages and other facilities to reduce post-harvest losses. Modi also announced release of Rs 17,100 crore to about 8.5 crore farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme.
The Supreme Court of India will hear the AGR dues payment case again today. The court could deliver its verdict on the staggered payment request put forth by the telecom companies. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea will remain in focus.