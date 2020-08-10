Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at muted opening; Supreme Court may deliver verdict on AGR-dues payment

The rising number of coronavirus cases remains a worry domestically, on the other hand tensions between the United States and China have intensified.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading with marginal losses on Monday morning hinting at a muted start for Sensex and Nifty. The benchmark indices gained close to 2% each last week as the Reserve Bank of India’s key announcement helped the indices march higher. The rising number of coronavirus cases remains a worry domestically, on the other hand tensions between the United States and China have intensified. Asian Stock markets were mixed on Monday morning, Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng and Nikkei 225 were trading in the red while equity markets in Taiwan and South Korea were trading with gains.

Telecom stocks will remain in focus today as the Supreme Court could deliver its verdict on the staggered Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) payment by telecom companies. The apex court will decide a timeline, within which telecom companies like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices will be paying their dues. Both Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel have requested for a 15-year window.

Read More