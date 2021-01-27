Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; Stove Kraft’s IPO subscribed 99% on first day of bidding

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Benchmark indices have been recording losses for three consecutive sessions since Sensex scaled 50,000.
Cues were US equity markets were weak, where Wall Street indices ended the day in the red.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock markets resume trading today after a day’s break. S&P BSE Sensex currently sits at 48,347 points while the 50-stock NSE Nifty is at 14,238. Benchmark indices have been recording losses for three consecutive sessions since Sensex scaled 50,000. On Wednesday morning, SGX Nifty was up 50 points, hinting at a positive start for domestic equities, but was sliding lower. Asian peers were largely in green, except KOSDAQ and Shanghai Composite. Cues were US equity markets were weak, where Wall Street indices ended the day in the red.
So far, 99% of Stove Kraft Ltd’s Rs 412 crore issue has been subscribed to by investors. Retail investors have bid for 5.36 times their portion while Non-Institutional Investors (NII) have 0.05 times the quota. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) are yet to arrive at the scene. Stove Kraft is a leading kitchen appliance manufacturer and home solutions provider. The firm caters to different segments through its brands, such as Pigeon, Gilma, and BLACK + DECKER. Post issue, promoter holding will come down to 54.36% from the current 61.31% while public shareholding will gain from 38.69% to 45.64%.
Highlights
With the Covid-19 pandemic playing spoilsport, FY21 disinvestment revenues will likely be at a five-year low of around Rs 30,000-40,000 crore or 14-19% of the massive annual target of Rs 2.1 lakh crore. However, the government will set disinvestment receipts target at around Rs 2 lakh crore for FY22, as bulk of the deals planned for FY21 such as strategic sale of fuel retailer-cum-refiner BPCL and the initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation are seen materialising next fiscal, along with a clutch of other privatisation deals.
Read full story
What gives better returns over the long term — Sensex, or Gold? On the face of it, both seem to accrue equal gains over the years, notwithstanding the short-term fluctuations. Consider this: both gold price and Sensex were at nearly equal levels 21 years ago, and are trading at equal levels now. Back in the year 1999, gold prices averaged at Rs 4,234 per 10 grams, while the S&P BSE Sensex was at 4,141 points. And now, in the year 2021, gold prices have multiplied 12 times to Rs 49,659 per 10 gram (MCX February futures); on the other hand, well, the Sensex has also grown the same — 12 times to 49,625 points (at close on January 21).
Read full story