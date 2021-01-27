Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; Stove Kraft’s IPO subscribed 99% on first day of bidding

Cues were US equity markets were weak, where Wall Street indices ended the day in the red.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock markets resume trading today after a day’s break. S&P BSE Sensex currently sits at 48,347 points while the 50-stock NSE Nifty is at 14,238. Benchmark indices have been recording losses for three consecutive sessions since Sensex scaled 50,000. On Wednesday morning, SGX Nifty was up 50 points, hinting at a positive start for domestic equities, but was sliding lower. Asian peers were largely in green, except KOSDAQ and Shanghai Composite. Cues were US equity markets were weak, where Wall Street indices ended the day in the red.

So far, 99% of Stove Kraft Ltd’s Rs 412 crore issue has been subscribed to by investors. Retail investors have bid for 5.36 times their portion while Non-Institutional Investors (NII) have 0.05 times the quota. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) are yet to arrive at the scene. Stove Kraft is a leading kitchen appliance manufacturer and home solutions provider. The firm caters to different segments through its brands, such as Pigeon, Gilma, and BLACK + DECKER. Post issue, promoter holding will come down to 54.36% from the current 61.31% while public shareholding will gain from 38.69% to 45.64%.

