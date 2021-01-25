Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may start with gains; Stove Kraft’s IPO opens for subscription today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: During the early hours of trade on Monday, SGX Nifty was up 100 points, hinting at a positive start for domestic equity markets.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: After a deep correction in the last two trading sessions, Dalal Street is looking to start Monday on a strong footing. S&P BSE Sensex stands at 48,878 points just days after breaching the historic 50,000 mark, while Nifty closed on Friday at 14,371. During the early hours of trade on Monday, SGX Nifty was up 100 points, hinting at a positive start for domestic equity markets. Major Asian peers too were trading with gains. KOSPI, KOSDAQ, Hang Seng, Topix, and Nikkei 225 were all up in green while Shanghai Composite was down in red.
Continuing the recent flurry of initial public offerings, today the Rs 412 crore IPO of Stove Kraft Ltd will open for subscription. The kitchen appliance manufacturer is one of the leading brands in the segment. The issue is priced at Rs 384-385 per unit and investors can bid for a lot of 38 equity shares and in multiples thereafter. The company caters to the sub-premium category through its Pigeon and Gilma brands, while its premium offering is under the BLACK + DECKER brand. Brokerage and research firm, Angel Broking, has a ‘Neutral’ rating on the issue. “Company has priced its issue at 34.5x PE on a trailing basis, its peers TTK Prestige and Hawkins Cookers are currently trading at 61.0x and 47.5x respectively,” they said.
Highlights
A total of 41 BSE-listed companies including Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Securities, UCO Bank, Can Fin Homes, Mahindra Holidays, Sharda Corpchem, APL Apollo Tubes, Navin Fluorine, among others are slated to announce their third-quarter earnings today.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) remained net buyers to the tune of Rs 18,456 crore so far in January as global liquidity led to continued investment in emerging markets. According to depositories data, overseas investors pumped in Rs 24,469 crore into equities but pulled out Rs 6,013 crore from the bonds market between January 1-22. The total net investment during the period under review stood at Rs 18,456 crore.
Mihir Vora, director and chief investment officer of Max Life Insurance in an interview with FE’s Urvashi Valecha talks about the expectations from the upcoming Budget and also discusses why he expects smaller companies to outperform.
SGX Nifty was up more than 100 points during the early hours of trade on Monday. This surge in SGX Nifty hints at a gap up start for Nifty and Sensex.