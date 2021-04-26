Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; Centre allows states to borrow 75% of annual limit by Q3

SGX Nifty surged 65 points during the early hours of Monday. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity benchmark indices may open in the green for the first trading session for the week as SGX Nifty surged 65 points during the early hours of Monday. S&P BSE Sensex currently sits at 47,878 while Nifty 50 is placed at 14,341. Cues from global cues were positive after Wall Street indices ended with gains on Friday. NASDAQ and S&P 500 jumped over 1% each. Among Asian peers, Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225, TOPIX, and KOSPI were all sitting in the green.

The centre has allowed state governments to borrow 75% of their annual market borrowing limit of 4% of their respective Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in the first nine months of the current fiscal year. The move comes during a time where there are revenue constraints on state governments and the coronavirus delays recovery. Coupled with the central government securities, the state development loans could boost supplies, leading to hardening of bond yields in the coming few months, unless the RBI steps up open market operations, analysts feel.

