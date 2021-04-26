Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; Centre allows states to borrow 75% of annual limit by Q3

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Cues from global cues were positive after Wall Street indices ended with gains on Friday.
SGX Nifty surged 65 points during the early hours of Monday.
(Image: REUTERS)
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity benchmark indices may open in the green for the first trading session for the week as SGX Nifty surged 65 points during the early hours of Monday. S&P BSE Sensex currently sits at 47,878 while Nifty 50 is placed at 14,341. Cues from global cues were positive after Wall Street indices ended with gains on Friday. NASDAQ and S&P 500 jumped over 1% each. Among Asian peers, Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225, TOPIX, and KOSPI were all sitting in the green.
The centre has allowed state governments to borrow 75% of their annual market borrowing limit of 4% of their respective Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in the first nine months of the current fiscal year. The move comes during a time where there are revenue constraints on state governments and the coronavirus delays recovery. Coupled with the central government securities, the state development loans could boost supplies, leading to hardening of bond yields in the coming few months, unless the RBI steps up open market operations, analysts feel.
Highlights
SGX Nifty was up 65 points during the early hours of trade on Monday. Domestic markets could open with gains.
Bucking the trend in other infrastructure sectors which suffered on account of the pandemic, 2020-21 turned out to be a stellar year for the highway sector. A record 13,298 km of highways were constructed in the financial year, as against around 10,240 km in FY20, which made for ~30% y-o-y growth and a pace of 36.4 km/day. On the award front, 10,467 km of projects were awarded, up ~17% over 8,948 km in the preceding year. A host of industry-friendly measures taken by the government are said to be behind this performance, with analysts holding that continuation of measures to boost liquidity and relaxation in norms for bidders could see construction pace crossing the 40 km/day mark in the new fiscal.
Read full story
Given the revenue constraints and an evolving Covid-19 situation, the Centre has allowed the state governments to borrow 75% of their annual market borrowing limit of 4% of their respective Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in the first nine months of the current fiscal, a senior finance ministry official told FE. This compares with the permission given to them to borrow up to 50% of the annual threshold in the year-ago period.
Read full story