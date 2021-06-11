Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may follow global cues; SBI likely to transfer Rs 20,000 cr NPAs to NARCL

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Equity benchmark indices soared on Thursday, reversing the short term weakness that emerged earlier in the week. At the closing bell yesterday, S&P BSE Sensex was up 358 points at 52,300 while the Nifty 50 index ended at 15,737. Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange were trading 29 points higher on Friday morning, hinting at continued positive momentum on Dalal Street. Global cues were, however, mixed even though Wall Street soared to record highs. Shanghai Composite and TOPIX were down in the red while Hang Seng, Nikkei 225, and KOSPI surged higher.
India’s largest lender, State Bank of India could transfer bad loans worth Rs 20,000 crore to the National Asset Reconstruction Company. The said amount will be part of the Rs 89,000 crore from 22 accounts identified by banks to be transferred to the proposed NARC. The non-performing assets (NPAs) identified by SBI include Essar Power Gujarat, Coastal Energy and Reliance Naval. Over time, lenders are expected to move loans worth nearly Rs 2 lakh crore to the bad bank. Earlier this year, in her Budget speech, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced setting up of an asset reconstruction company and an asset management company for the resolution of stressed assets.
"Markets are keenly eyeing the domestic developments viz. unlocking by states and progress of vaccination programs for cues. Going ahead, we feel the update on the monsoon will also be closely watched by the participants. Amid all this, we reiterate our bullish view and suggest using dips or further consolidation to accumulate quality stocks," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.
"The short term uptrend status of Nifty remains intact and the recent weakness is expected to be overtaken in the short term. A sustainable move above 15800 is expected to open another 200-300 points upside for the market ahead. Crucial support is placed at 15600," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel were hiked once again today, after a short one-day pause. Petrol price in Delhi today costs Rs 95.85 per litre, an increase of 29 paise. Meanwhile, the price of diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 86.75 pe litre today, up 28 paise since yesterday. Rates have been hikes 23 times now since May 4. The price of petrol in Delhi has increased by Rs 5.30, while diesel price has surged Rs 5.84 per litre since the rate revision began. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
BSE-listed companies such as BEML, BHEL, CG Power, Cochin Shipyard, DLF, Edelweiss Financial Services, Goa Carbon and Sun TV, among others scheduled to announce their March quarter results on June 11.
Nifty futures were trading in the green, up 28.25 points at 15,785.80 on Singaporean Exchange, suggesting a gap-up start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Friday. In the previous session, S&P BSE Sensex gained 358 points to end at 52,300 while the Nifty 50 index closed at 15,737. India VIX gained 1.7 per cent to settle at 15 level. A host of factors such as monsoon, opening up of the economy in a graded manner and the pace of on-going vaccination. Nifty remains in a positive set up and can see a move towards highs of 16000 zones, technical charts suggest.
SGX Nifty was up 12 points now, down from the initial gains of 29 points. Nifty Futures trading flat could result in muted opening for indices.
State Bank of India (SBI) has identified bad loans worth Rs 20,000 crore that it plans to transfer to the National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL), sources close to the development told FE. These non-performing assets (NPAs) include Essar Power Gujarat, Coastal Energy and Reliance Naval. In all, banks have identified 22 stressed accounts worth around Rs 89,000 crore that they want to transfer to NARCL in the first phase. Over time, lenders are expected to move loans worth nearly Rs 2 lakh crore to the bad bank.
