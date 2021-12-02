Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may mirror global peers; Anand Rathi IPO opens, Star Health, Tega also up for grabs

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices saw the return of bulls on Wednesday aided by positive macroeconomic data. S&P BSE Sensex zoomed 619 points or 1.09% to end at 57,684 while NSE Nifty 50 was 183 points higher at 17,166. Entering the weekly Futures & Options expiry session, SGX Nifty was deep down in red hinting at a reversal of yesterday’s positive momentum. Cues from global peers were negative as Dow Jones, NASDAQ, and the S&P 500 closed deep in red. Nikkei 225, TOPIX, and KOSDAQ were also in red while KOSPI was up with gains.
The IPO market is hot today with three public issues available for investors to bid on. Star Health and Allied Insurance IPO enters its last day of sale today. The IPO has been bid for only 0.20% with none of the investor categories having fully subscribed their portion. On the other hand, Tega Industries IPO was oversubscribed on the first day itself. Retail investors and NIIs have oversubscribed their portions. Along with these two, the IPO of Anand Rathi opens today in a fixed price band of Rs 530-550 per share.
Highlights
The initial public offering by Star Health Insurance was subscribed just 20% on the second day of bidding on Wednesday, following a 12% subscription on the first day. The retail portion was subscribed 89% on the second day, while demand from qualified investors remained muted.
A day after the official data revealed India’s gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 8.4% in Q2FY22, more than restoring the value lost in the year-ago quarter but not indicating definite signs of acceleration in key segments like consumption, manufacturing, construction and private capex, a few high-frequency economic indicators sent ambivalent signals on Wednesday. Gross GST mop-up was Rs 1,31,526 crore in November (October sales), the second highest in the history of the comprehensive indirect tax that was launched in July 2017, but was still a tad lower than many analysts’ forecast.
