Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open gap-down; Star Health and Allied Insurance shares to list today

Global cues were negative after Wall Street equity indices closed in red and Asian markets mirrored the fall. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock markets continued to soar higher on the weekly futures & options expiry session on Friday. S&P BSE Sensex added 157 points or 0.27% to close at 58,807 while the NSE Nifty 50 index gained 47 points or 0.27% to settle at 17,516. Broader markets mirrored the move while Bank Nifty ended in the red. Entering the final trading session of the day, SGX Nifty was down in red, hinting at some negative momentum building up ahead of the day’s trade. Global cues were negative after Wall Street equity indices closed in red and Asian markets mirrored the fall.

Shares of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health and Allied Insurance Company will list on the stock exchanges today. The IPO of the private insurance company saw a weak response with subscription tally reaching only 0.79 times. The issue size of the public issue was trimmed post IPO to Rs 6,400 crore from nearly Rs 7,200 crore. Further, the IPO market will continue to attract investors with IPOs of Shriram Properties, C.E Info Systems, and Metro Brand open for subscription. Shriram Properties will enter the final day of bidding while it is the second day to subscribe to C.E Info Systems. Metro Brands issue will open today.

Read More