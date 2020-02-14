Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open positive, Voda Idea in focus; S&P retains India’s rating with stable outlook

Vodafone Idea shares to be in focus today as the company’s losses during the October-December quarter stood at Rs 6,453 crore

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty could open in green on Friday taking cues from largely positive Asian markets. Investors will also track the wholesale inflation print for January due later today. After snapping a two-day winning run, S&P BSE Sensex ended at 41,459.79, down 106.11 points or 0.26 per cent, weighed down by the banking stocks, while the Nifty50 closed at 12,174.65, down 26.55 points or 0.22 per cent. Nifty Futures on SGX were trading at 12,177.50, up 27 points or 0.22 per cent, in the early trade, indicating a positive start for Indian bourses. In Asian markets, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.08 per cent with South Korea’s Kospi falling 0.25 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei slid 0.67 per cent. ONGC, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Fortis Healthcare, MMTC, DCM, Delta Leasing & Finance and Eveready Industries India are among the companies that are scheduled to release their December quarter earnings later in the day today. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,061.39 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares of worth Rs 960.48 crore on a net basis on Thursday, as per the data available on the NSE.

Vodafone Idea shares to be in focus today as the company’s losses during the October-December quarter stood at Rs 6,453 crore. Supreme Court is likely to hear the modification pleas of the telcos including Vodafone Idea on Friday.

S&P on Thursday affirmed India’s rating at BBB-/A-3 while keeping the outlook stable, global news agency Reuters reported. The global rating agency also said that India’s structural growth outperformance remains intact. “India’s stable outlook reflects the view that India’s growth will stabilize and begin to recover from its current low ebb,” S&P said. The rating agency, however, pointed out that India’s fiscal position remains precarious, with elevated fiscal deficits and net government indebtedness. The fiscal deficits of India is expected to remain broadly in line with our forecasts over the next two years, the agency added.

