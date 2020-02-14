Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open positive, Voda Idea in focus; S&P retains India’s rating with stable outlook

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty could open in green on Friday taking cues from largely positive Asian markets. Investors will also track the wholesale inflation print for January due later today. After snapping a two-day winning run, S&P BSE Sensex ended at 41,459.79, down 106.11 points or 0.26 per cent, weighed down by the banking stocks, while the Nifty50 closed at 12,174.65, down 26.55 points or 0.22 per cent. Nifty Futures on SGX were trading at 12,177.50, up 27 points or 0.22 per cent, in the early trade, indicating a positive start for Indian bourses. In Asian markets, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.08 per cent with South Korea’s Kospi falling 0.25 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei slid 0.67 per cent. ONGC, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Fortis Healthcare, MMTC, DCM, Delta Leasing & Finance and Eveready Industries India are among the companies that are scheduled to release their December quarter earnings later in the day today. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,061.39 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares of worth Rs 960.48 crore on a net basis on Thursday, as per the data available on the NSE.
Vodafone Idea shares to be in focus today as the company’s losses during the October-December quarter stood at Rs 6,453 crore. Supreme Court is likely to hear the modification pleas of the telcos including Vodafone Idea on Friday.
S&P on Thursday affirmed India’s rating at BBB-/A-3 while keeping the outlook stable, global news agency Reuters reported. The global rating agency also said that India’s structural growth outperformance remains intact. “India’s stable outlook reflects the view that India’s growth will stabilize and begin to recover from its current low ebb,” S&P said. The rating agency, however, pointed out that India’s fiscal position remains precarious, with elevated fiscal deficits and net government indebtedness. The fiscal deficits of India is expected to remain broadly in line with our forecasts over the next two years, the agency added.
Asian shares fell as investors were spooked by a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases in China this week while oil prices extended gains on hopes of more production cuts. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.08% with South Korea's Kospi falling 0.25% while Japan's Nikkei slid 0.67%. U.S. stock futures shed 0.07% in Asia, after the S&P 500 lost 0.16%
S&P BSE Sensex ended at 41,459.79, down 106.11 points or 0.26 per cent, weighed down by the banking stocks, while the Nifty50 closed at 12,174.65, down 26.55 points or 0.22 per cent on Thursday.
After two consecutive days of healthy gains, the Indian markets witnessed selling pressure at higher levels and Nifty ended the session lower by 0.2% to close at 12,175 levels. Unsupportive global cues and profit-taking led to a decline in the benchmark indices. The updates on the spread of Coronavirus would continue to remain one of the key monitorable for market participants. On the domestic front, the last leg of earnings announcement would induce stock-specific volatility in select companies. Further, given the higher than expected CPI data and lower IIP growth numbers disappointed the street, however, WPI data scheduled to release tomorrow would also be actively tracked. We continue to maintain our cautious stance due to stretched valuations and subpar earnings season, says Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd
Indian markets could open in the positive despite negative US markets on Thursday and following largely positive Asian markets today. Nifty seems stuck at the hurdle of around 12250 levels. Present minor weakness is so far not raising any threat to the recent uptrend of the Nifty. The crucial lower supports to be watched around are at 12100-12050 and a move below this support could be considered as a top reversal pattern in the market. At the same time, on the upper side 12250-12275 is proving to be a key overhead resistance for the next few sessions, says Deepak Jasani- Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities