Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates flat start for Sensex, Nifty; BoFA Securities downgrades SBI, ICICI Bank, BoB

Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a flat start for Sensex and Nifty with just 5 points or 0.05 per cent loss

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 ended in red on May 5 due to profit booking in the last hour of the trade. The 30-share index Sensex declined 262 points or 0.83 per cent to settle at 31,453.51 while NSE’s Nifty 50 ended at 9,205.60, down 88 points or 0.95 per cent. Asian stock markets were trading mixed on Wednesday following overnight gains in oil prices. MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.41% higher while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.72%. On Wall Street, three major indices posted gains as healthcare stocks surged, oil prices jumped and some US states and countries eased lockdown restrictions to revive their economies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 358.02 points, or 1.51%, to 24,107.78, the S&P 500 gained 51 points, or 1.79%, to 2,893.74 and the Nasdaq Composite added 178.67 points, or 2.05%, to 8,889.39.

Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a flat start for Sensex and Nifty with just 5 points or 0.05 per cent loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,203 on the Singaporean Exchange.

BoFA Securities downgraded ratings for State Bank of India (SBI), IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, with HDFC Bank the only ‘buy’ in the sector. While HDFC Bank remains the only bank with ‘buy’ rating. “We will likely see liability consolidators (led by HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI) emerge stronger over the medium term but until the current NPA cycle peaks, we see downside risks to valuation multiples,” Bank of America Securities in its latest research report. It further added that the banking sector is on the verge of a new (and unique) NPA cycle panning across corporate and retail segments.

Read More