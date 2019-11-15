Share market LIVE: S&P 500’s all-time high close close may lift Sensex; Voda, Airtel post record losses in Q2

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher on Friday morning, after S&P 500 notched up a record close yesterday. The benchmark S&P 500 stock index posted a slim gain to end with a record closing high on Thursday, as a dour forecast from tech stalwart Cisco Systems was offset by a strong report from big box retailer Walmart. Back home, Bharti Airtel on Thursday posted its biggest consolidated net loss at Rs. 23,045 crore for the July-September quarter on the back of provisions for the licence fee and spectrum usage charge based on the definition of the Supreme Court of what constitutes adjusted gross revenue. This the second consecutive loss after 14 years. The company made an exceptional charge during the quarter of Rs. 22,394 crore (net of tax) which comprises a charge on account of licence fee and SUC of Rs. 16,815 crore and Rs. 11,635 crore, respectively. Vodafone Idea posted a net loss of Rs. 50,922 crore for the second quarter ended September, the highest ever net loss reported by a company in India. The company’s performance took a hit on account of an exceptional charge of Rs. 25,680 crore it took during the quarter, on account of the recent Supreme Court ruling on adjusted gross revenue (AGR). The company has made a provision for potential payments that it will have to make to the department of telecommunications (DoT). We bring to you LIVE updates.
Oil prices posted early gains as OPEC’s outlook for oil demand next year fuelled hopes that the producer group and its associates will keep a lid on supply when they meet to discuss policy on output next month. Optimism that the United States and China could soon sign an agreement to end their trade war also seeped into the market after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said a deal was “getting close”, citing what he called very constructive discussions with Beijing. Brent crude futures were up 30 cents, or 0.5%, at $62.58 a barrel by 0147 GMT, having dropped 9 cents on Thursday.
Post an assessment by the Reserve Bank of India of its non-performing assets (NPAs), Central Bank of India’s losses for 2018-19 stand revised at Rs. 6,430 crore. The bank had earlier reported a net loss of Rs. 5,641 crore for the year ended March 2019. Similarly, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) revised its net loss for FY19 to Rs. 6,000 crore from Rs. 3,738 crore, as reported earlier. So far, five banks have disclosed divergences in asset recognition for FY19.
The goods and services tax collections are falling — the rate of annual growth was negative in both September and October — but that doesn’t seem to make the authorities any stricter in enforcing compliance and closing the avenues for evasion. On Thursday, the government not only extended yet again the due dates for filing Form GSTR-9 (annual return) and Form GSTR-9C (reconciliation statement) by one and three months, respectively, to December 31 and March 31, but also undermined the utility of these returns by virtually removing its crucial anti-evasion features.
Asian equities rose on Friday after the S&P 500 index notched a new record closing high, but investor sentiment remained fragile following weak data from China and Germany, which reinforced concerns about the global economy. Early in the Asian trading day, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.34%. Japan’s Nikkei added 0.58% and Australian shares gained 0.53%. The safe-haven yen weakened, with the dollar rising 0.11% to buy 108.50 yen.
