Share market LIVE: S&P 500’s all-time high close close may lift Sensex; Voda, Airtel post record losses in Q2

The market capitalisation of the BSE stood at Rs 152.72 lakh crore.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher on Friday morning, after S&P 500 notched up a record close yesterday. The benchmark S&P 500 stock index posted a slim gain to end with a record closing high on Thursday, as a dour forecast from tech stalwart Cisco Systems was offset by a strong report from big box retailer Walmart. Back home, Bharti Airtel on Thursday posted its biggest consolidated net loss at Rs. 23,045 crore for the July-September quarter on the back of provisions for the licence fee and spectrum usage charge based on the definition of the Supreme Court of what constitutes adjusted gross revenue. This the second consecutive loss after 14 years. The company made an exceptional charge during the quarter of Rs. 22,394 crore (net of tax) which comprises a charge on account of licence fee and SUC of Rs. 16,815 crore and Rs. 11,635 crore, respectively. Vodafone Idea posted a net loss of Rs. 50,922 crore for the second quarter ended September, the highest ever net loss reported by a company in India. The company’s performance took a hit on account of an exceptional charge of Rs. 25,680 crore it took during the quarter, on account of the recent Supreme Court ruling on adjusted gross revenue (AGR). The company has made a provision for potential payments that it will have to make to the department of telecommunications (DoT). We bring to you LIVE updates.