Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive opening; smallcap, midcap stocks in focus post SEBI circular

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The SGX Nifty was trading 32 points higher on Monday morning, hinting at a positive start for domestic benchmark indices. Sensex and Nifty enter Monday’s trading session after having recorded mild gains on Friday. Analysts believe that stock markets will take cues from macroeconomic data coming in this week that is already predicted to paint a not-very-rosy picture of the Indian economy. Border tensions between India and China in Eastern Ladakh, will also be on the watchlist. Global markets on Monday morning were largely positive. Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite were trading with gains along with KOSPI, Topix, and Nikkei 225.

Markets will also be closely watching the developments surrounding SEBI’s circular, that asks Multi-cap funds to stay true to the label and invest 25% each in Smallcap, Midcap, and Large Cap stocks. This order by SEBI has invited mixed emotions with some claiming it to be a good move to boost the midcap and smallcap stocks while others claiming that it would hurt the multi-cap mutual funds. SEBI, on Sunday evening, issued another circular that said that fund houses have to follow the new circular by January 2021, or otherwise merge their multi-cap schemes with other schemes offered by them.

