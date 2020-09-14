Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at positive opening; smallcap, midcap stocks in focus post SEBI circular

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The SGX Nifty was trading 32 points higher on Monday morning, hinting at a positive start for domestic benchmark indices. Sensex and Nifty enter Monday’s trading session after having recorded mild gains on Friday. Analysts believe that stock markets will take cues from macroeconomic data coming in this week that is already predicted to paint a not-very-rosy picture of the Indian economy. Border tensions between India and China in Eastern Ladakh, will also be on the watchlist. Global markets on Monday morning were largely positive. Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite were trading with gains along with KOSPI, Topix, and Nikkei 225.
Markets will also be closely watching the developments surrounding SEBI’s circular, that asks Multi-cap funds to stay true to the label and invest 25% each in Smallcap, Midcap, and Large Cap stocks. This order by SEBI has invited mixed emotions with some claiming it to be a good move to boost the midcap and smallcap stocks while others claiming that it would hurt the multi-cap mutual funds. SEBI, on Sunday evening, issued another circular that said that fund houses have to follow the new circular by January 2021, or otherwise merge their multi-cap schemes with other schemes offered by them.
Highlights
Some of the big names in Multi Cap funds are primarily focused on large cap stocks. Kotak Standard Multicap Fund has an AUM of Rs 29,714 crore and allocated 78% to largecap stocks. HDFC Equity Fund, with and AUM of Rs 19,798 crore has 86% allocation towards large cap stocks.
Multi cap funds have largely been holding large cap stocks for their better performance. As per the current classifications, the top 100 stocks in terms of market cap are categorized as large caps, 101-250 largest stocks in terms of market cap are categorized as mid caps and 251st stock onwards are classified as small caps. The revised list of this categoraization will be provided by SEBI in January 2021. "As per our calculations, adjusted for the cash holdings, the large cap stocks are expected to see an outflow of ~₹35,998 crores while the mid cap and small cap stocks are expected to see an inflow of ~₹13,145 crores and ~₹27,933 crores respectively," said Edelweiss Investor Research in a note.
The stock and commodity market regulator, on Sunday said that it will be examining proposals, if any, from the industry. However, in the same circular SEBI said that Mutli Cap scehems have to either comply by the rules or convert their Multi Cap scheme to another scheme category, for instance large cum midcap scheme.
"Multi Cap schemes had flexibility in terms of allocation to Large, Mid and Small Cap stocks. However, it has recently been observed that some Multi Cap Schemes have skewed portfolios, with over 80% of investment in large ca p stocks akin to Large Cap schemes, and some Multi Cap schemes have near zero or insignificant asset allocation to small cap companies," SEBI said in a circular issued over the weekend. Multicap funds have largely been investing in large cap stocks seeking better performance, which pushed the the capital market regulator.
Experts have opined in a mixed fashion about the new SEBI rule. Rajiv Thakkar of PPFAS said that in any multi cap strategy most portfolios would have larger tilts toward the bigger companies, adding that it is the nature of the market.
Multi Cap mutual funds have so far had the option invest in categories across segements. Smallcap stocks made merely 5-15% of these mutlicap funds so far. With the new SEBI circular, that fund houses have to abide by from February 2021, Mutli Cap schemes will have to invest in smallcap stocks a lot more than they like.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday, asked Mutli Cap Mutual Funds to stay true to the lable and invest 25% in equity and equity related instruments of large cap companies, similarly 25% in midcap companies and 25% in smallcap companies. SEBI has also increased the minimum investment limit in equity & equity related instruments to 75% of total assets.
Multi-Cap funds are one of the biggest in terms of the number of schemes and AuM within equity diversified funds. These funds were preferred by investors because it offered flexibility to fund managers to invest across large, mid, and small-cap based on the opportunity. The allocation in small-cap ranged between 5% - 15% for most of the multi-cap funds. With a minimum of 25% allocation in small-cap, investors may decide to switch their investments into other categories like Large & Mid Cap or Focused. There could also be a possibility of some fund houses shifting their multi-cap fund to other categories. We also need to look at the depth in small-cap companies for mandatory allocation of 25% across all multi-cap funds: Harshad Chetanwala, MyWealthGrowth, a Financial and Wealth Planning Company