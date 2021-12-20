Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at a weak start for Sensex, Nifty; Shriram Properties shares to list today

Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: During the early hours of trade, SGX Nifty was down with losses, hinting at a gap-down start for domestic indices.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Dalal Street benchmark indices enter Monday’s trading session after having sunk deep into the red during the previous week’s trade. S&P BSE Sensex sits at 57,011 while Nifty 50 is at 16,985 after both tanked more than 3.5% in the last five trading sessions. During the early hours of trade, SGX Nifty was down with losses, hinting at a gap-down start for domestic indices. Global peers were down in the red on Monday with Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225, TOPIX, KOSPI, and KOSDAQ all in the red. US stock markets had closed with losses on Friday.

Shares of Shriram Properties will list on the stock exchanges today. The Rs 600 crore was oversubscribed by all categories of investors earlier this month, led by retail investors. The overall subscription tally for the IPO stood at 4.6 times. Shares of Shriram Properties were offered to investors in a fixed price band of Rs 113-118 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company is valued at ~2.6x P/B, said analysts at ICICI Direct. Shriram Properties is among the leading residential real estate development companies in South India and stands among the top five in terms of the number of units launched between CY12- Q3 CY21 across Tier 1 cities of South India. The company is part of the Shriram Group and backed by Marquee Investors.

Live Updates 8:04 (IST) 20 Dec 2021 Nifty heading to 16750? “An attempt of bulls to make a comeback from the lows went into a toss and the market followed the downtrend continuation pattern as per the long term charts. One may expect further weakness down to 16750 and lower by next week. Immediate resistance is placed at 17180 levels,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. 8:00 (IST) 20 Dec 2021 16890 and 16780 to act as support for Nifty “Friday’s price correction in both Nifty and Bank Nifty saw rise in open interest in the futures segment which indicates short formations. In options segment, 17100-17300 call options saw additions of open interest indicating call writing. Technically, the swing lows of 16890 and 16780 would be the next support levels for the index while 17200-17300 will be seen an immediate resistance zone,” said Ruchit Jain, Trading Strategist, 5paisa.com. 7:59 (IST) 20 Dec 2021 SGX Nifty in red SGX Nifty was deep in red on Monday morning ahead of the week's first trading session. Nifty futures on Singapore exchange were down 70 points, hinting at a weak start to the day's trade.