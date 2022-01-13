Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open flat amid mixed global cues; Infosys, TCS up 1.5%

Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity benchmarks opened flat on Thursday (January 13) amid mixed global cues. The Sensex was up 80 points at 61,234, Nifty 50 was trading 0.1% higher at 18,230. Power Grid, Infosys, TCS, Tata Steel and Sun Pharma were among major gainers on the Nifty, while Wipro, M&M, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the laggards. Global cues were mixed. While US markets ended with marginal gains yesterday, Asian markets were trading mixed today with Japan’s Nikkei 225 down 0.8% and Topix 0.49%. South Korea’s Kospi was also down 0.15%. While the Shanghai composite was flat, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.26%.

Shares of IT heavyweights Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will remain in focus after both companies reported Q3FY22 results on Wednesday. TCS reported higher profit at Rs 9,769 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 9,624 crore in Q2FY22, revenue jumped to Rs 48,885 crore from Rs 46,867 crore QoQ. The company also approved buyback of 4 crore equity shares for up to Rs 18,000 crore, at a price of Rs 4,500 per share. Meanwhile, Infosys reported higher profit at Rs 5,809 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 5,421 crore in Q2FY22, revenue rose to Rs 31,867 crore from Rs 29,602 crore QoQ.

Live Updates 9:06 (IST) 13 Jan 2022 Petrol and diesel price today January 13: No change in fuel rates; check price in Delhi, Mumbai here Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: Petrol and diesel prices were the same on January 13 across the country. Petrol in the National Capital of Delhi currently retails at Rs 95.41 per litre while diesel in the city is priced at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 109.98 and Rs 94.14, respectively. Fuel prices have been stable since the central government cut excise duty to bring down retail rates from record highs. Public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates. Read full story 9:06 (IST) 13 Jan 2022 Sensex, Nifty surge in pre-open Benchmark indices edged higher in pre-open trading session on Thursday. While Sensex was up 289.80 points or 0.47% at 61439.84, the Nifty was up 22.40 points or 0.12% at 18234.70. 8:51 (IST) 13 Jan 2022 IIP growth slows down to nine-month low India's industrial growth, based on the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), slowed down to 1.4 percent in November 2021 from 4% the previous month. After several months of high growth thanks to a low base, IIP growth for November 2021 is the lowest in nine months, according to the data released on January 12 by the National Statistical Office. 8:36 (IST) 13 Jan 2022 TCS, Infosys, Vodafone Idea, Wipro, NTPC, Tata Motors stocks in focus NTPC: Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has asked the state government to deallocate allocate Delhi’s share of 206 megawatt (MW) power from NTPC’s gas-based generating stations, given that power from these units are very expensive. Deallocation would mean stopping the procurement of power from the units. Telecom stocks: Telecom operators Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), Tata Teleservices Ltd and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (TTML) will not become public sector undertakings after their interest payable on dues are converted into government equity, the communications ministry said on Wednesday. Read full story 8:33 (IST) 13 Jan 2022 Buy these two stocks for near-term gains while Nifty 50 attempts to set fresh all-time high The Nifty has now resumed its intermediate uptrend after recently crossing the previous intermediate high of 17640. On the daily chart, we can see that the Nifty has made higher bottoms at 17146 and 17655 recently. With momentum readings like the 14-day RSI in rising mode and not overbought, we believe there is scope for more upsides in the coming weeks as the Nifty attempts to take out the current life high at 18605. Read full story 8:27 (IST) 13 Jan 2022 CPI inflation jumps to 6-month high of 5.59% in December 2021 Retail inflation jumped to a six-month high of 5.59 percent in December 2021. The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print is 68 basis points higher than the November 2021 level of 4.91 percent. Despite the sharp increase in inflation in December 2021, the average for the last quarter of 2021, at 5.0 percent, is marginally lower than expected. The Reserve Bank of India had forecast CPI inflation would average 5.1 percent in October-December 2021. Read full story 8:24 (IST) 13 Jan 2022 Wall Street closes higher US stock indexes rose on Wednesday after data showed that while US inflation was at its highest in decades, it largely met economists' expectations, allaying some fears that Fed would have to pull back support even more forcibly than already expected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.11%, to 36,290.32, the S&P 500 gained 0.28%, to 4,726.35 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.23%, to 15,188.39. 8:23 (IST) 13 Jan 2022 Wipro Q3 net profit almost flat IT services major Wipro on Wednesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,969 crore for the December 2021 quarter, and said it has logged strong performance in revenues and order bookings. The net profit attributable to shareholders in the year-ago period had stood at Rs 2,968 crore. On a sequential basis, its net profit was up 1.3 per cent. Its revenue from operations grew 29.6 per cent to Rs 20,313.6 crore, from Rs 15,670 crore in the quarter ended December 2020. Read full story 8:20 (IST) 13 Jan 2022 Infosys Q3 net profit rises 12%, beats estimates Infosys reported a 12% jump on-year basis in net profit during the October-December quarter of the current fiscal year, beating street estimates. India’s second-largest information technology company Infosys reported a net profit of Rs 5,809 crore, against Rs 5,197 crore during the same period last year. Revenue rose to Rs 31,867 crore against Rs 25,927 in the year-ago period. Read full story 8:20 (IST) 13 Jan 2022 Sensex, Nifty may continue up-trend; 5 things to know before today’s opening bell Sensex and Nifty continued to march higher on Wednesday, marking the fourth consecutive day of gains. S&P BSE Sensex zoomed 533 points or 0.88% to close at 61,150 while the NSE Nifty 50 index added 156 points or 0.87% to end at 18,212. Ahead of the weekly futures and options expiry session, SGX Nifty was up more than 100 points, suggesting a positive start to the day’s trade. Global cues are mixed as Dow Jones, S&P 500, and the NASDAQ closed in green but Asian markets failed to mirror the up-move. Three major IT companies reported their earnings yesterday, which is likely to decide the momentum for the rest of the week. Read full story 8:18 (IST) 13 Jan 2022 TCS approves Rs 18,000-crore share buyback Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a buyback valued at Rs 18,000 crore at Rs 4,500 per share. The buyback price is at a premium of 16.7 per cent over the today’s closing price of the stock. In today’s trade, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share price ended 1.5 per cent down at Rs 3,857.25 apiece. The board of directors of the company has approved to repurchase up to 4 crore shares. Read full story 8:17 (IST) 13 Jan 2022 Mcap of BSE-listed firms touch record high The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached another fresh record on Wednesday, rallying to a lifetime high of over Rs 277.22 lakh crore. Investors’ wealth also soared by Rs 6,08,024.55 crore in four days. Sensex has jumped 1,548.2 points in foour days. Tracking this optimism, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jumped to an all-time high of Rs 2,77,22,916.43 crore on Wednesday. Read full story 8:15 (IST) 13 Jan 2022 TCS misses Q3 estimates, profit up 1.5% at Rs 9,769 crore Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,769 crore for the October-December quarter, up 1.5% sequentially, missing the Street’s expectations of Rs 9,988 crore. The company reported a margin contraction of 60 basis points at 25% against 25.60% in the preceding quarter, impacted by increased focus on hiring and retention of talent. Read full story 8:13 (IST) 13 Jan 2022 SGX Nifty hints at positve start for D-Street Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 126.50 points or 0.69 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,342.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange.