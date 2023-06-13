Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The SGX Nifty recorded a gain of 0.1% during Tuesday’s early trading session, with a value of 18,722, indicating a flattish opening for the domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. On Monday, both the NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex concluded the trading session with gains. Nifty 50 closed slightly above the crucial level of 18,600 at 18,601. Sensex recorded a gain of 99 points, at 62,725.

“The domestic indices are moving with caution as investors step up to a data-loaded week both in the domestic and global markets. However, the expectations are optimistic, like the Indian CPI data is forecasted to moderate and the Fed & BoJ are expected to maintain their policy rates. Other major events on the centre stage are domestic IIP, WPI inflation, and policy announcements from ECB. The market anticipates ECB to increase their rates further while recessionary risk is rising,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 13 June, 2023