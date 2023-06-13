Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The SGX Nifty recorded a gain of 0.1% during Tuesday’s early trading session, with a value of 18,722, indicating a flattish opening for the domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. On Monday, both the NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex concluded the trading session with gains. Nifty 50 closed slightly above the crucial level of 18,600 at 18,601. Sensex recorded a gain of 99 points, at 62,725.
“The domestic indices are moving with caution as investors step up to a data-loaded week both in the domestic and global markets. However, the expectations are optimistic, like the Indian CPI data is forecasted to moderate and the Fed & BoJ are expected to maintain their policy rates. Other major events on the centre stage are domestic IIP, WPI inflation, and policy announcements from ECB. The market anticipates ECB to increase their rates further while recessionary risk is rising,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.
“Strong put writing was seen at 18,600 Strike which led to Nifty closing marginally above 18,600 after trading below this level for the initial hour of the day. After back-to-back lower close on the daily chart in Nifty, Future Open Interest (OI) indicated short covering. Nifty is likely to consolidate around the 18,600 level on account on the back of strong put writer’s support. The maximum call OI is placed at 18,700, which will continue to act as an immediate resistance.”
– Ashwin Ramani, Derivatives & Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities
“Markets may usher in gains in early Tuesday trades amid a sharp rally in overnight US markets even though Asian gauges are trading mixed. Markets are growing hopeful about the US economy and the interest-rate picture, and are counting on a pause in interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.”
– Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.
Broader indices increased on Monday: Nifty Midcap 100 added 55 points & Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 87 points. Among sectors Nifty IT surged 151 points, followed by Nifty Realty, which closed up 141 points.
The National Stock Exchange has IEX, India Cements, Delta Corp and Indiabulls Housing Finance securities on its F&O ban list for 13 June.
Foreign institutional investors (FII) net sold shares worth net Rs 626.62 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) net purchased shares worth net Rs 1,793.85 crore on June 12, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
India’s industrial production growth rose to 4.2 per cent in April from 1.7 per cent in March 2023, mainly due to good performance by the manufacturing and mining sector
“For traders, 18,550 would be the immediate support level, above which the index could move up till 18,650-18,700. On the other hand, a fresh sell-off is possible only after the dismissal of 18,550. Below the same, the index could slip till 18,500-18,450.”
– Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.
“Markets appear to be cheering at the possibility of the Fed ending its rate hike cycle. Incoming U.S. CPI data will be crucial. Oil prices fell sharply influenced by global economic deceleration and reduced oil price forecasts. India's CPI cooled and IIP grew. Chinese Yuan further weakened towards 7.17 levels. For USDINR, 82.25 acts as a support while 82.55 a resistance.”
– Kunal Sodhani, VP, Global Trading Centre, Shinhan Bank
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit their highest closing levels since April 2022, as investors await the FOMC policy verdict and US inflation data. The S&P 500 rose by 0.93%, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared 1.53% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.56%.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific region were trading mixed. China’s Shanghai Composite declined 0.11% in trade, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 1.56%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.16% while South Korea’s Kospi added 0.28%. The Taiwan Weighted index surged 1.31%.
India's retail inflation fell to a 25-month low of 4.25% in May on account of softening prices of food and fuel items.
As of 0733 IST, the SGX Nifty was higher by 48 points at 18,747, indicating a positive start for NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex.
Oil prices inched higher on Tuesday on bargain hunting, recovering some ground from the previous day’s plunge, but gains were limited as investors remained cautious ahead of key policy decisions by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks.
