Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open flat; Shaktikanta Das says RBI has many ways to support economy

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive opening for Sensex and Nifty with a 5 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,100 on the Singaporean Exchange.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market bechmarks Sensex and Nifty nosedived over 8 per cent on Monday amid panic selling triggered by fast-spreading coronavirus cases in India and across the world. S&P BSE Sensex fell more than 2,600 points in today’s session, to end at 31,390, while the broader Nifty 50 index slipped below the crucial 9,200-mark, to finish at 9,199 points in the previous session. Most of the Asian stocks tanked on Tuesday following a rout on Wall Street, erasing initial gains as the coronavirus remained a major risk to economic growth. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.43 per cent lower. Japan’s Nikkei stock index slid 2.79 per cent and South Korea’s KOSPI was off 3.2 per cent. Australian shares were up 0.5 per cent after a 10 per cent plunge on Monday. US stock futures rose 1.16 per cent early in Asian trading. Wall Street suffered its biggest drop since 1987 on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2,997.1 points, or per cent12.93 o, to 20,188.52, the S&P 500 lost 324.89 points, or 11.98 per cent, to 2,386.13 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 970.28 points, or 12.32 per cent, to 6,904.59.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has said that RBI has many provisions to provide cushion to the sagging economy, however, that will completely depend on the circumstances. Shaktikanta Das said that the Reserve Bank’s responses are calibrated and it makes sure that whatever decision RBI makes, they do have the desired effect and optimum impact. Also, he announced that the RBI will use various policies from time to time as per requirement.

