Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty eye negative start; NSO to release GDP data for Jan-Mar quarter of FY21

Domestic equity market benchmarks, after rising on first day of the June F&O series, are now looking to start in the negative territory

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks, after rising on the first day of the June F&O series, are now looking to start in the negative territory. SGX Nifty was down 56 points or 0.36 per cent at 15,436.50 on Singaporean Exchange on Monday morning hinting at a gap-down start for Sensex and Nifty. The 30-stock BSE Sensex ended Friday’s trading session up 308 points at 51,423, while the broader Nifty 50 made a record closing at 15,446.90. Stock markets in Asia were trading in the negative territory on Monday morning with Japan’s Nikkei 225 falling 0.71 per cent while the Topix index fell over half a per cent. South Korea’s Kospi edged 0.14 per cent lower. However, US stocks climbed on Friday as both the Dow and S&P 500 indexes clinched their first weekly gain in the past three weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.19 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.08 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.09 per cent.

The National Statistical Office (NSO) will release the GDP growth estimates for the January-March quarter of FY21, and the provisional annual estimates for the year 2020-21 on May 31, 2021. The May 20-27 poll conducted by news agency Reuters with 29 economists showed that the economic outlook was lowered to 21.6 per cent annually, and to 9.8 per cent on average for this fiscal year, down from 23 per cent and 10.4 per cent respectively a month ago. The economy was then forecast to grow 6.7% next fiscal year, compared to 6.5% predicted previously.

Read More