  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Share Market LIVE Sensex Nifty eye negative start NSO to release GDP data for Jan-Mar quarter of FY21

Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty eye negative start; NSO to release GDP data for Jan-Mar quarter of FY21

By: |
Updated: May 31, 2021 8:11:17 am

SGX Nifty was down 56 points or 0.36 per cent at 15,436.50 on Singaporean Exchange on Monday morning hinting at a gap-down start for Sensex and Nifty.

Share Market Today, Share Market LiveDomestic equity market benchmarks, after rising on first day of the June F&O series, are now looking to start in the negative territory

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks, after rising on the first day of the June F&O series, are now looking to start in the negative territory. SGX Nifty was down 56 points or 0.36 per cent at 15,436.50 on Singaporean Exchange on Monday morning hinting at a gap-down start for Sensex and Nifty. The 30-stock BSE Sensex ended Friday’s trading session up 308 points at 51,423, while the broader Nifty 50 made a record closing at 15,446.90. Stock markets in Asia were trading in the negative territory on Monday morning with Japan’s Nikkei 225 falling 0.71 per cent while the Topix index fell over half a per cent. South Korea’s Kospi edged 0.14 per cent lower. However, US stocks climbed on Friday as both the Dow and S&P 500 indexes clinched their first weekly gain in the past three weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.19 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.08 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.09 per cent.

The National Statistical Office (NSO) will release the GDP growth estimates for the January-March quarter of FY21, and the provisional annual estimates for the year 2020-21 on May 31, 2021. The May 20-27 poll conducted by news agency Reuters with 29 economists showed that the economic outlook was lowered to 21.6 per cent annually, and to 9.8 per cent on average for this fiscal year, down from 23 per cent and 10.4 per cent respectively a month ago. The economy was then forecast to grow 6.7% next fiscal year, compared to 6.5% predicted previously.

Read More

Live Blog

Highlights

    08:11 (IST)31 May 2021
    US stock markets edge higher in overnight trade on Friday

    US stocks climbed on Friday as both the Dow and S&P 500 indexes clinched their first weekly gain in the past three weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.19 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.08 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.09 per cent.

    08:10 (IST)31 May 2021
    Asian stock markets trade in red

    Stock markets in Asia were trading in the negative territory on Monday morning with Japan’s Nikkei 225 falling 0.71 per cent while the Topix index fell over half a per cent. South Korea’s Kospi edged 0.14 per cent lower.

    08:10 (IST)31 May 2021
    COVID-19 toll on Indian economy deepens, jobs crisis to worsen: Reuters poll

    India’s economic outlook has weakened again, albeit slightly, with worst-case scenario forecasts suggesting the toll from the coronavirus pandemic could be much deeper, stoking fears the job crisis may worsen over the coming year, a Reuters poll found. Renewed restrictions to curb the current coronavirus wave have stalled economic activity, leaving many millions out of work and pushing economists – who have broadly been bullish – to downgrade their views for the second time since early April.

    Read full story

    Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
    BSE SensexNSE Niftystock markets
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Havells India rating – Buy: Performance was robust in fourth quarter
    2Emami rating – Buy: Growth was strong across categories
    3Bharat Petroleum rating – Buy: Q4FY21 results were well ahead of expectations