09:10 (IST) 14 Jul 2022

Indian Rupee likely to set new low today against US Dollar

At a time when domestic financial markets are struggling to cope with record FII outflows and widening deficits, the RBI has been on the front foot by announcing a series of measures to bring back foreign capital and curb the USDINR volatility. Well, the onshore intraday volatility still seems to remain subdued amid RBI intervention who is trying to cap the losses in the rupee, however the same hasn’t been fruitful as the USDINR pair opens at a higher level than the previous day as witnessed in the past few trading sessions. The rupee is likely to set its new low today by opening around 79.75 levels and the range for the day could be between 79.50 to 80.00 levels. If the big figure 80 levels are broken, move towards 81 will be sharp and soon. Amit Pabari, managing director, CR Forex Advisors