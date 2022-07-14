Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were trading flat to positive on Thursday, a day of weekly F&O expiry. S&P BSE Sensex rose more than 150 points or 0.33% to near 53,700 while the NSE Nifty 50 index breached 16,000 again. Bank Nifty was up with gains while India VIX was in the red. Broader markets sat in the green. Sun Pharma and Titan were the top gainers on Sensex, up close to 1.3% each. Dr Reddy’s and Bharti Airtel followed. State Bank of India and Axis Bank were the top laggards, down nearly 0.5% each. Nifty Bank index was trading in green at 34,864 levels
“The rebound in crude oil prices and risk-averse sentiments could weigh on the rupee along with the weaker regional currencies. On Wednesday, spot USDINR gained 3 paise to 79.6350, another record high close this week. The view remains bullish for the pair as long as it trades above 78.80 while on the higher side it could face stiff resistance of 80.”
~Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
At a time when domestic financial markets are struggling to cope with record FII outflows and widening deficits, the RBI has been on the front foot by announcing a series of measures to bring back foreign capital and curb the USDINR volatility. Well, the onshore intraday volatility still seems to remain subdued amid RBI intervention who is trying to cap the losses in the rupee, however the same hasn’t been fruitful as the USDINR pair opens at a higher level than the previous day as witnessed in the past few trading sessions. The rupee is likely to set its new low today by opening around 79.75 levels and the range for the day could be between 79.50 to 80.00 levels. If the big figure 80 levels are broken, move towards 81 will be sharp and soon. Amit Pabari, managing director, CR Forex Advisors
The Indian rupee is expected to depreciate on Thursday amid strong dollar and risk aversion in global markets. Market sentiments are hurt as red hot inflation in the US stoked bets that the US Fed may have to raise interest rates much more than expected, even 100 bps. Additionally, consistent FII outflows and concerns on looming recession may hurt rupee. US$INR (July) is expected to trade in a range of 79.50-80.00, said ICICIDirect. In the previous session, rupee declined by 22 paise to close at a record low of 79.81 against the US dollar after the greenback surged to a 20-year high in overseas markets and foreign investors continued to withdraw funds from Indian stocks.
The prices of petrol and diesel on Thursday, July 14, were left untouched as OMCs continue to sell fuel at unchanged prices for nearly two months now. Prices have remained steady after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, and Rs 6 per litre on diesel on May 21. Petrol price in Delhi today stands at Rs 96.72 a litre as against Rs 105.41 a litre prior to the cut in excise duty, while diesel will cost Rs 89.62 a litre as opposed to Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol costs Rs 111.35 while diesel retails at Rs 97.28 per litre.
Nifty Put options OI distribution shows that 15,800 has highest OI concentration followed by 15,600 & 15,700 which may act as support for current expiry and on the Call front 16,100 followed by 16,200 & 16,300 witnessed significant OI concentration and may act as resistance for current expiry. Options data suggest an immediate trading range between 15,800 and 16,200 levels. Read full story
Share markets are volatile as of now, and going forward, a lot will depend on the fundamental factors such as inflation, interest rates globally, economic growth, currency moves and corporate performance in India, and technical factors like FPI fund flows and their risk appetite in investing in emerging countries like India. For the next 12 months, Nifty may make a top around 18,100 in the best case scenario, while on the downside it could fall towards 13,600. Triggers may keep emerging for Nifty to go in a particular direction, said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities in an interview with Harshita Tyagi from FinancialExpress.com. Read full interview
Mindtree: Mindtree Ltd on Wednesday reported a 37.3% on-year growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 471.6 crore for the quarter ending 30 June 2022.
Infosys: Infosys Ltd on Wednesday signed a definitive agreement to acquire Denmark-based BASE life science. Read full story
With the Nifty having fallen for three days straight, the short-term trend of the market is seen to be weak. “Nifty is currently placed at the key lower support of 16000 levels. A decisive move below this support could drag the Nifty down to the next support of 15700 levels. A sustainable upside could resume above 16150 levels,” Nagaraj Shetti said. Meanwhile, Om Mehra of Choice Broking sees support for Nifty at 15850 and 15800. Read full story
Indian economy is projected to grow 7.1–7.6 per cent in the current financial year despite shifting geopolitical realities across the world, a report said on Wednesday. In its India’s economic outlook – July 2022 report, leading consultancy Deloitte India said that as 2021 was coming to a close, there was optimism in the air but the optimism received a jolt early this year as a wave of Omicron infections swept through the country and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine happened in February. Read full story
The euro dropped below parity against the dollar on Wednesday for the first time in almost two decades, as a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve and growing concern about rising recession risks in the euro area continued to batter the currency. The latest slide came after another hot set of U.S. inflation data. Europe’s single currency started this year on a strong note given a post-pandemic economic recovery. Read full story