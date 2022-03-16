09:56 (IST) 16 Mar 2022

Markets eye Fed meeting amid high volatility, flat yield curve

Markets are expecting a quarter point increase in Wednesday's Fed policy meeting, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, making it the first time since 2018 that the US Fed will hike rates.

“The US Fed could raise rates four to seven times in the next year or two to curb economic growth depending on the evolving situation. The US Fed has never raised rates with the yield curve this flat and volatility so high,” Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities said.

Globally markets have been expecting the US Fed to raise rates and hence this is partly discounted, although if the rate hikes are faster and sooner than expected or its indication is available in its statements, the global markets could react negatively, he added.