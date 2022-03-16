Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity indices opened in green. BSE Sensex was up 850 points while Nifty 50 was above 16,900 level or up nearly 240 points Wednesday. Nifty Bank was up 1.80% at 35,650 level, Nifty FMCG was up 0.48% at 35,822, and Nifty IT was up 1.34% at 35, 569. Other sectoral indices such as Nifty Auto and Nifty Realty was up 1.7% and 1.4% respectively. On BSE Sensex, Housing Development Finance Corporation, Axis Bank, Indusind Bank, Bajaj Finserv, and Bajaj Finance were the stocks among the top gainers. While Sun Pharma was among the loser on the benchmark index. India VIX was down 5.6% at 25.23 levels.
“Yesterday’s hammering eased off on approach to our downside marker of 16480, setting up yet another showdown with the 16960 region, which we had pipped to force a turn lower yesterday as well,” Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said.
“The swift pull back from yesterday’s lows is consistent with the short term view of 17300-18000, but the chances of a close above 16960 today looks low though. And even in the event of a break, a directional up move may have to wait. Expect 16700s to be a sticky region,” he added.
NSE Nifty 50 was up 1.34% at 16,886 levels while BSE Sensex was up nearly 1.52% at 56,625 level around 10:02 am.
Markets are expecting a quarter point increase in Wednesday's Fed policy meeting, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, making it the first time since 2018 that the US Fed will hike rates.
“The US Fed could raise rates four to seven times in the next year or two to curb economic growth depending on the evolving situation. The US Fed has never raised rates with the yield curve this flat and volatility so high,” Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities said.
Globally markets have been expecting the US Fed to raise rates and hence this is partly discounted, although if the rate hikes are faster and sooner than expected or its indication is available in its statements, the global markets could react negatively, he added. Read more
The Indian rupee is expected to depreciate on Wednesday amid stronger dollar and expectations of an interest rate hike by the Fed in today’s monetary policy meeting. However, easing crude oil prices will continue to support the rupee. Additionally, investors will keep an eye on series of macro-economic data from the US. “Rupee (March) is likely to depreciate towards 77.0 for the day,” said ICICI Direct. In the previous session, rupee closed a touch lower against the US dollar. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit rupee opened strong at 76.40 against the greenback. During the day, it moved in the range of 76.32 and 76.68 before settling at 76.60 against the dollar, down 6 paise from the previous close.
Benchmark indices BSE Sensex, Nifty 50 opened higher amid positive global cues At 09:16 am, the Sensex was up 816.35 points or 1.46% at 56,593.20, and the Nifty was up 237.40 points or 1.42% at 16,900.40.
“We are of the view that, as long as the Nifty holding the levels of 16500-16400 the uptrend is intact. On the higher side the immediate hurdle would be 16900-16950. On the downside, any fall below 16400 may increase further weakness up to 16350-16300. In the coming days, the markets are expected remain volatile hence level based trading would be the ideal strategy for the day traders,” according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.
On Tuesday markets started on subdued note-taking cues from the mixed global bourses while ended the day in red or over 1.23 percent lower, Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst, Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One Ltd said. “Going ahead, while the benchmark index is expected to witness some consolidation until any decisive breach from the mentioned levels, one should remain stock-focused and stay selective while opting for trades,” he added.
Domestic equity indices inched higher in pre open session. BSE Sensex was up 900 points while Nifty 50 was above 16,850 level or up nearly 200 points Wednesday.
Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex, Nifty 50 are likely to open gap-up on Wednesday as SGX Nifty soared more than 200 points ahead of today’s trading session. Global cues were also favouring a positive momentum. “While we have seen a strong rally in large caps, the broader market has not yet participated and is underperforming the Nifty. Also, with softening of crude and metal prices, we are witnessing interest in sectors which had underperformed so far like Auto and FMCG. The ongoing US Fed meeting would be the key event which would drive the near term market direction,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Here's a list of stocks in focus on 16 March.
Brent and West Texas Intermediate benchmarks fell below $100 a barrel for the first time since late February, and oil prices tumbled more than 6%, according to a Reuters report. This comes as Russia suggested it would allow a revival of the Iran nuclear deal to go forward and as traders worried growing pandemic lockdowns in China could dent demand.
Asian stocks were up on Wednesday as Japan’s Topix index added 1.3%, South Korea’s Kospi index added 0.6%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up 2.6%. Shares bounced back from lows of previous session after rising COVID-19 cases in China and low expectations of a rate cut by the China's PBOC sent shares in mainland China and Hong Kong markets tumbling on Tuesday.
Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged once again by Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) keeping prices steady for well over 100 days now. Petrol in the National Capital of Delhi currently retails at Rs 95.41 per litre while diesel in the city is priced at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 109.98 and Rs 94.14, respectively. Fuel prices have been stable since the central government cut excise duty to bring down retail rates from record highs in November last year. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
The three main Wall Street indices, Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq, rallied on Tuesday ahead of US Federal Reserve policy announcement Wednesday. Dow was up 1.8%, S&P 500 2.1%, and Nasdaq jumps 2.9%.
SGX Nifty was in green Wednesday hinting that domestic equities BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to open higher. SGX Nifty is up 1.48% at 16,895 points. Nifty Futures were up about 265 points or 1.49% at 16,896 points.