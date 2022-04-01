Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a negative start on the first day of new financial year 2023. In the last fiscal, BSE Sensex gained 17.4 per cent, and NSE Nifty added 18 per cent. Nifty futures were trading 30 points or 0.2 per cent down at 17,434.50 on Singaporean Exchange. On the back of a lot of global development, market watchers expect market volatility to remain high in the near term. While the Sensex shed 115.48 points or 0.20% to close the day at 58,568.51 points, the broader Nifty50 lost 33.50 points to settle at 17,464.75. Asian stock markets fell in early trade, following overnight losses on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 1.3 per cent. In South Korea, the Kospi dipped 0.7 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 550.46 points, the S&P 500 lost 1.57 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.54 per cent.
Infrastructure industries grew by 5.8% on year in February, largely benefiting from a low base as the core sector output had contracted 3.3% a year ago. Except crude oil and fertiliser production, all other core sector segments — coal, natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity — registered a positive annual growth in February.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
A small negative candle was formed on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadow. Technically, this pattern indicate a range bound action in the market. After an attempt of upside breakout of immediate hurdle of 17500 levels (previous swing high of 16th Feb), the market failed to sustain the highs and slipped into minor weakness. We also observe a lack of sharp selling from near the crucial overhead resistance of 17500 levels. This could be considered as a positive for the market as this consolidation movement could eventually result in an upside breakout of the hurdle. The short term trend of Nifty is range bound and this consolidation or minor downward correction could continue for the next 1-2 sessions before showing another round of upside bounce. Immediate support is placed at 17350 levels. Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
On a monthly F&O expiry day, volumes on the NSE were the lowest since the December expiry day. Nifty seems to be consolidating after a rise. In the new F&O expiry series and a new fiscal year, we could see some upward momentum in the first few days. Whether this will take Nifty beyond the 17795 mark will be interesting to watch. On down moves 17344 could be a support. Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
Hariom Pipe Industries IPO received bids of 1,26,05,544 shares against the offered 85,00,000 equity shares, at a price band of Rs 144-153. Overall the issue was subscribed 1.48 times on the second day of bidding. The Retail portion was the most subscribed with 3.55 times followed by qualified institutional buyers with 0.44 times. The reserved portion of non-institutional investors witnessed a subscription of 0.32 times. The issue kicked off for subscription on Wednesday, March 30 and will be open till Tuesday, April 5.
Domestic equities witnessed roller-coaster ride in FY22 influenced by various factors globally and in home ground. On the positive side factors like reopening of the economy, healthy macro data and strong corporate earnings lifted the Nifty to new high of 18,604 in Oct’21. However concern over rising inflation, tightening of monetary policy by central banks, uncertain geo-political environment over Russia-Ukraine conflict and volatility in commodity prices kept the market gains on check. Despite these challenges Nifty gained 18.9% in FY22. Broader market outperformed with Nifty Midcap 100 up 25.3% and Nifty Smallcap 100 up 28.6%. Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
GAIL buyback at Rs.190 per share is attractive based on CMP. The buyback will result in a 1.5% reduction in a total number of shares outstanding and cause a marginal uptick in future EPS. The stock is currently trading at 6.1x EV/EBITDA 1Yr Fwd, which is lower than its 5Yr avg of 7.1x due to the headwinds in the sector. As per our analysis, the buyback can provide a return of 10% to 20% based on CMP & acceptance ratio of 50% to 100%, for short term investors. Sethumadhavan KS, analyst, Geojit Financial Services
Yesterday mcx Gold prices increased by 0.75% at 52166 levels. In spot market it is trading at $1934 levels. Fear of recession and geopolitical tension supports the bullion prices. Mcx Gold support at 51700 and 51250 ($1920 / $1900); Resistance 52400 / 52800 ($1960 / $2000). Recommending buy gold 51700 – 51800 , sl 51400 , Target 52400 / 52600
Silver support 66000 / 64500; Resistance 68500 / 70000. Buy Silver at 66500 / 67000 Sl 65500 Target 69000 / 69500. Anuj Gupta, Vice President, IIFL Securities
Future Retail: Debt-ridden Future Retail’s CEO Sadashiv Nayak has resigned from the post seven months after his appointment, according to a filing. Future Group CEO Kishore Biyani has been re-appointed as executive chairman of the company for three years, a regulatory filing said on Thursday.
Vedanta: Vedanta on Thursday said its board has approved a proposal to source 580 MW of green energy for its operations across India. Billionaire Anil Agarwal-owned company has entered into certain long term power security agreements for green and renewable energy (RE) power for Hindustan Zinc, Bharat Aluminum Company and Vedanta (Jharsuguda Aluminium Operations) via captive power projects. These projects will be created through dedicated special purpose vehicle (SPV) for each entity.
The growth rate of the eight infrastructure sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity — stood at 11% in April-February of this fiscal, against a decline of 8.1% during the same period last fiscal. Read full story
After the pandemic, which crippled the economy, there is another concern among market experts. It is: interest rates are rising too soon. Also, globally, financial markets have turned volatile with every small change in bond yields. This development is likely to bring about a definite change in the way businesses will be done. Besides this, investors will have to change their approach in investing. Small-sized investors do not get bogged down by changes in interest rates in the economy. Rather investors use change in interest rates to their advantage. This idea is captured well in Yield Curve. Let us understand Yield Curve to gain from any change in interest rates.
As the fiscal 2021-22 draws to a close, it is clear that robust corporate profits, driven partly by external demand for goods and services, alone can’t produce a broad-based economic rebound. Aggregate demand continues to be weak and the changed geopolitical situation have added to the uncertainties. Public expenditure can’t continue to hold the fort for long, given the fiscal constraints. Read full story
US stocks slumped to close out the first quarter on Thursday with its biggest quarterly decline in two years as concerns persisted about the continuing conflict in Ukraine and its inflationary effect on prices and the Federal Reserve’s response. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 550.46 points, or 1.56%, to 34,678.35, the S&P 500 lost 72.04 points, or 1.57%, to 4,530.41 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 221.76 points, or 1.54%, to 14,220.52. Read full story
In the last fiscal, BSE Sensex gained 17.4 per cent, and NSE Nifty added 18 per cent.
19 kg commercial cooking gas LPG price hiked by Rs 250 per cylinder. It will now cost Rs 2253 effective from today. No increase in the prices of domestic gas cylinders. (ANI Tweets)
Nifty futures were trading 30 points or 0.2 per cent down at 17,434.50 on Singaporean Exchange
Domestic benchmark indices snapped their gaining streak on the futures & options expiry session on Thursday. S&P BSE Sensex fell 115 points or 0.20% to settle at 58,568 while the NSE Nifty 50 index was down 33 points or 0.19% at 17,464. The volatility gauge cooled down further to sit just above 20 levels. Ahead of the final trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was in the red, suggesting a gap-down start to indices. Global cues were also weak after Wall Street indices ended with losses. Investors continue to gauge the impact of crude oil prices, Russia Ukraine war and rising interest rates on equities.