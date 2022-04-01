Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a negative start on the first day of new financial year 2023. In the last fiscal, BSE Sensex gained 17.4 per cent, and NSE Nifty added 18 per cent. Nifty futures were trading 30 points or 0.2 per cent down at 17,434.50 on Singaporean Exchange. On the back of a lot of global development, market watchers expect market volatility to remain high in the near term. While the Sensex shed 115.48 points or 0.20% to close the day at 58,568.51 points, the broader Nifty50 lost 33.50 points to settle at 17,464.75. Asian stock markets fell in early trade, following overnight losses on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 1.3 per cent. In South Korea, the Kospi dipped 0.7 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 550.46 points, the S&P 500 lost 1.57 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.54 per cent.

Infrastructure industries grew by 5.8% on year in February, largely benefiting from a low base as the core sector output had contracted 3.3% a year ago. Except crude oil and fertiliser production, all other core sector segments — coal, natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity — registered a positive annual growth in February.