Market LIVE: SGX Nifty falls, Sensex, Nifty stare at gap-down start; Zomato’s Rs 9,375-cr IPO to open today

Today, all eyes will be on Zomato's Rs 9,375-crore IPO

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at the gap-down opening on Wednesday, one day ahead of weekly options expiry. In the previous session, Sensex jumped 397 points or 0.76 per cent to finish at 52,770, while the broader Nifty 50 index added 120 points or 0.76 per cent to settle at 15,812. Asian stock markets were mostly trading in the red in the early morning trade on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.14 per cent while the Topix index was flat. South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.26 per cent. Bond yields jumped and global share prices slipped after posting new highs on Tuesday as the biggest hike in US inflation in 13 years rattled investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.31 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.35 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.38 per cent.

Zomato’s Rs 9,375-crore IPO, India’s biggest this year, is set to open on Wednesday, 14 July 2021. The IPO will be open for subscription till July 16. The IPO, which will give Zomato a valuation of Rs 64,365 crore, is being touted as the second-biggest since SBI Cards and Payment Services’ Rs 10,341 crore issue in March 2020. Post IPO, the valuation of Zomato will be more than the combined market capitalisation of five listed fast food and restaurant companies — Jubilant FoodWorks, Burger King India, Westlife Development, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality and Speciality Restaurants.

