Market LIVE: SGX Nifty falls, Sensex, Nifty stare at gap-down start; Zomato’s Rs 9,375-cr IPO to open today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at the gap-down opening on Wednesday, one day ahead of weekly options expiry. In the previous session, Sensex jumped 397 points or 0.76 per cent to finish at 52,770, while the broader Nifty 50 index added 120 points or 0.76 per cent to settle at 15,812. Asian stock markets were mostly trading in the red in the early morning trade on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.14 per cent while the Topix index was flat. South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.26 per cent. Bond yields jumped and global share prices slipped after posting new highs on Tuesday as the biggest hike in US inflation in 13 years rattled investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.31 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.35 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.38 per cent.
Zomato’s Rs 9,375-crore IPO, India’s biggest this year, is set to open on Wednesday, 14 July 2021. The IPO will be open for subscription till July 16. The IPO, which will give Zomato a valuation of Rs 64,365 crore, is being touted as the second-biggest since SBI Cards and Payment Services’ Rs 10,341 crore issue in March 2020. Post IPO, the valuation of Zomato will be more than the combined market capitalisation of five listed fast food and restaurant companies — Jubilant FoodWorks, Burger King India, Westlife Development, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality and Speciality Restaurants.
Highlights
Zomato, India’s homegrown unicorn, would be the first of many Indian tech startups to list on the stock exchanges. Naukri.com’s parent company, Info Edge holds a stake of about 18.55 per cent in the food delivery platform. The average cost of acquisition of equity shares for the selling shareholders is Rs 1.16 per equity share. The weighted average return on net worth for the last three fiscals is 49.09 per cent. Research and brokerage firms such as Motilal Oswal Financial Services and Ventura Securities have ‘subscribe’ rating, while Kotak Securities and Axis Securities have not given ratings to the IPO.
Food delivery platform Zomato raised Rs 4,197 crore from 186 anchor investors on Tuesday ahead of IPO. The company has allotted 55.22 crore equity shares to anchor investors for Rs 76 per equity share. Zomato’s Rs 9,375 crore initial public offering is set to open on Wednesday amid buzz of strong response from global institutional investors.