Market LIVE: Sensex crashes 1000 pts pts, Nifty gives up 17350 as US reports 40-yr high inflation; Infosys falls

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading over 1 per cent down on Friday, after US reported 40-year high inflation. BSE Sensex was hovering around 58300, while Nifty 50 index gave up 17400 level. Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Titan Company, Dr Reddy’s. Reliance Industries Ltd, Bharti Airtel were all top Sensex draggers. Adani Wilmar share price extended rally to the fourth straight session, rising another 7 per cent to a new all-time high of Rs 416.40 apiece. The stock has surged 88 per cent from listing price. All the Nifty sectoral indices were trading in the deep sea of red. Bank Nifty lost over 1%. Nifty IT plunged nearly 3 per cent.
“Nifty below 17,430-17,400 support zone opens the way for another 100 point slip. Possible triple century today. Use intraday bounce to create short positions,” said Rahul Sharma, Director & Head – Research, JM Financial.
COMEX gold trades about 0.5% lower near $1826/oz after a near flat close yesterday. Gold trades under pressure as US inflation data and hawkish comments from Fed official has pushed US dollar index higher while bond yields have jumped to 2019 highs. ETF investors have also moved to side-lines after recent inflows. However, supporting price is geopolitical tensions and increasing demand as an inflation hedge. Gold has come off the highs and may remain under pressure as market players assess implication of US inflation data. Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities
We resisted at the 17600 level, once again proving that it is a hurdle the index needs to get past on a closing basis. From a medium-term trend perspective, the market has turned sideways. The lower and upper range is 17000 and 17800 respectively and we need to get past either level for a definite trend to emerge. Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
On the technical aspect, the three days of continuous buying spree indicates the market uptrend, wherein the key indicators have also turned bullish. As far as levels are concerned, the base for Nifty inched higher to 17500 followed by 17300 on an immediate basis. On the flip side, as the market gains momentum, the recent swing high of 17800 should easily be tested and any breach above the same could direct the index towards the psychological junction of 18000.
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) may file the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for its IPO today, according to market participants. Reports suggest LIC’s board will meet today to finalise the details of the IPO, and eventually file papers with the market regulator SEBI.
Adani Wilmar share price extended rally to the fourth straight session, rising another 7 per cent to a new all-time high of Rs 416.40 apiece. The stock has surged 88 per cent from listing price
Sensex tanks over 600 pts to 58308, while Nifty 50 index gave up 17450 levels
Sensex falls 311 points to 58,618, while Nifty 50 fell 129 points to 17476
BSE-listed companies such as ONGC, Divis Labs, Ashok Leyland, Motherson Sumi Systems, Oil India, India Cements, Allcargo Logistics, Anupam Rasayan, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Arvind Fashions, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Balaji Telefilms, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Force Motors, Fortis Healthcare, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Godrej Industries, Honeywell Automation, HUDCO, Indigo Paints, Inox Wind, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Metropolis Healthcare, MOIL, Nazara Technologies, NHPC, Power Finance Corporation, Puravankara, RateGain Travel Technologies, Shree Renuka Sugars, Sapphire Foods, Shriram EPC, Sobha, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Ujjivan Financial Services, Voltas, and VA Tech Wabag will release quarterly earnings on February 11
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: Petrol and diesel prices continue to remain unchanged on February 11 with oil marketing companies (OMC) keeping prices steady. Petrol in the National Capital of Delhi currently retails at Rs 95.41 per litre while diesel in the city is priced at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 109.98 and Rs 94.14, respectively. Fuel prices have been stable since the central government cut excise duty to bring down retail rates from record highs in November last year. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
US stock indices fell on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping 526.47 points to 35,241.59 while the S&P 500 shed 1.81% to 4,504.08. The Nasdaq Composite plunged 2.1% to 14,185.64.
Shares in Asian stock markets were trading lower in early trade on Friday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.78%, while the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia declined 0.77%.
Nifty futures tanked nearly one per cent or 169 points to 17437 on Singaporean Exchange.
In a surprising move, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday left policy rates untouched and retained its accommodative stance to support the nascent and uneven recovery. The central bank forecast inflation in 2022-23 at just 4.5% and projected the economy would grow at a subdued 7.8%, well below the 8-8.5% estimated in the Economic Survey.