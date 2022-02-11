Market LIVE: Sensex crashes 1000 pts pts, Nifty gives up 17350 as US reports 40-yr high inflation; Infosys falls

9:51 (IST) 11 Feb 2022

Nifty resistance at 17800 for this week’s F&O expiry, FIIs remain sellers in Indian equity market

On the technical aspect, the three days of continuous buying spree indicates the market uptrend, wherein the key indicators have also turned bullish. As far as levels are concerned, the base for Nifty inched higher to 17500 followed by 17300 on an immediate basis. On the flip side, as the market gains momentum, the recent swing high of 17800 should easily be tested and any breach above the same could direct the index towards the psychological junction of 18000.

