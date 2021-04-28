Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 200 points, reclaims 49,000, Nifty tops 14,800 in pre-opening session

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading higher in the pre-opening session on Wednesday
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were set to open on a tepid note on Wednesday, after rising for two consecutive sessions. Nifty futures were trading flat with a negative bias at 14,656.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, Sensex surged 558 or 1.15 per cent to settle at 48,944, while the broader Nifty 50 index jumped 168 points or 1.16 per cent to close at 14,653. Asian stock markets were trading mixed in the early trade on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Topix index gained 0.2 per cent, each. In overnight trade on Wall Street, major US stock indices ended on a tepid note as investors geared up for the latest Federal Reserve policy announcement. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished their trading day largely flat. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.34 per cent to close at 14,090.22.
Info Edge Ltd on Tuesday informed that Zomato Limited has proposed an IPO of its equity shares, comprising a fresh issue and an offer-for-sale (OFS) by Info Edge (India) Limited. The company in a BSE filing said that the Board of Directors of the company considered and have given their approval to the company to participate in the said OFS of up to such number of shares of Zomato Ltd as would aggregate upto Rs 750 crore, the terms and conditions of which will be specified in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) and the Prospectus, and in certain other offer documents and agreements.
Highlights
COMEX gold trades about 0.5% lower near $1769/oz after a 0.1% decline yesterday. Gold weakened today as the US dollar and bond yields inched up ahead of the Fed decision later today. Also weighing on price is weaker investor interest and concerns about consumer demand in India. However, supporting price is rising virus cases and loose monetary policy stance of major central banks. Gold may remain choppy ahead of Fed decision however we do not expect a sustained decline as Fed is most likely to reaffirm its dovish stance. Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities
The markets are still looking strong over 14,650 and can be seen at levels of 14,850 in the coming days. The market seems to open on a flattish note, with holding levels of 14,650. The vaccine optimism & the Q4 results are repeatedly giving strength to the market momentum. Axis Bank posting a profit of 2,677 crores in Q4 with improved asset quality and Bajaj Finance net profits rising by 42% YoY basis are just a few examples. Mohit Nigam, Head PMS, Hem Securities
Sensex jumped 200 points to reclaim 49,000 while the broader Nifty 50 index was ruling above 14,800 in the pre-opening session on Wednesday.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel remain unchanged today for the thirteenth consecutive day. Fuel prices were last cut on April 15 after having remained unchanged for fifteen days straight earlier. Today, the Petrol price in Delhi is Rs 90.40 per litre, while Diesel prices were at Rs 80.73 per litre. Fuel prices remain the highest in Mumbai at Rs 96.83 per litre for Petrol. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Technically, the Nifty has held a level of 14550/48600 which suggests bulls are in total control and would like to take this ride towards 14750-14800/ 49300-49800 levels. Above 14550/ 48600 levels, we may see a pullback rally to continue up to 14700-14750/49100-49300.
Nifty futures were trading flat with a negative bias at 14,656.50 on Singaporean Exchange, hinting a flat start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Wednesday. Headline indices have been on a gaining spree for consecutive sessions. The next resistance of Nifty 50 is 14,697, which doesn’t seem difficult for Nifty to breach.
On Tuesday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,454.75 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) lapped up shares worth Rs 1,463.44 crore on a net basis in the Indian equity market, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Domestic equity benchmarks have now been gaining for two consecutive trading sessions. S&P BSE Sensex sits at 48,944 points while the 50-stock NSE Nifty is at 14,653. On Wednesday morning, cues from global peers were mixed but technical analysts believe bulls are in control on Dalal Street at this juncture. Cases of coronavirus continue to surge in India but assurance of help from global strategic partners and reduction in cases in Mumbai seem to be aiding the positivity. SGX Nifty was trading flat with a negative bias on Wednesday morning, hinting at a muted start for equity markets.
In overnight trade on Wall Street, major US stock indices ended on a tepid note as investors geared up for the latest Federal Reserve policy announcement. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished their trading day largely flat. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.34 per cent to close at 14,090.22.
Asian stock markets were trading mixed in the early trade on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Topix index gained 0.2 per cent, each.
Nifty futures were trading flat with a negative bias at 14,656.50 on Singaporean Exchange on Wednesday, indicating a tepid start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50