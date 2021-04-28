Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 200 points, reclaims 49,000, Nifty tops 14,800 in pre-opening session

In overnight trade on Wall Street, major US stock indices ended on a tepid note as investors geared up for the latest Federal Reserve policy announcement. Image: Reuters

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were set to open on a tepid note on Wednesday, after rising for two consecutive sessions. Nifty futures were trading flat with a negative bias at 14,656.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, Sensex surged 558 or 1.15 per cent to settle at 48,944, while the broader Nifty 50 index jumped 168 points or 1.16 per cent to close at 14,653. Asian stock markets were trading mixed in the early trade on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Topix index gained 0.2 per cent, each. In overnight trade on Wall Street, major US stock indices ended on a tepid note as investors geared up for the latest Federal Reserve policy announcement. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished their trading day largely flat. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.34 per cent to close at 14,090.22.

Info Edge Ltd on Tuesday informed that Zomato Limited has proposed an IPO of its equity shares, comprising a fresh issue and an offer-for-sale (OFS) by Info Edge (India) Limited. The company in a BSE filing said that the Board of Directors of the company considered and have given their approval to the company to participate in the said OFS of up to such number of shares of Zomato Ltd as would aggregate upto Rs 750 crore, the terms and conditions of which will be specified in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) and the Prospectus, and in certain other offer documents and agreements.

