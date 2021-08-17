Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at cautious start; FM rules out cut in excise duty on petrol, diesel

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a cautious start on Tuesday. SGX Nifty was down 7 points at 16,556 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, S&P BSE Sensex closed at 55,582, gaining 0.26 per cent. NSE Nifty 50 closed at 16,563, up 0.21 per cent. Asian stock markets were trading mostly lower in early trade on Tuesday, even as Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 posted record closing highs. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.18 per cent while the Topix index slipped marginally. South Korea’s Kospi fell over half a per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the Dow jumped 110.02 points to 35,625.40 and the S&P 500 gained 0.26% to 4,479.71. While Nasdaq Composite fell 0.2 per cent to 14,793.76.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday ruled out a cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel to ease prices, which have touched an all-time high, saying payments in lieu of past subsidised fuel pose limitations. Petrol and diesel as well as cooking gas and kerosene were sold at subsidised rates during the previous Congress-led UPA government.
Highlights
There are not too many cues for the market but our headline indices Nifty/Sensex is in a bullish momentum where Nifty is likely to test its immediate target of 16650 while PCR is in little overbought territory at 1.67 level which may cause some profit booking near the 16650 level. On the downside, 16500 will act as strong support ahead of weekly expiry tomorrow as the highest OI on the Put side is shifting from 16400 to 16500 strike level while the previous breakout point of 16350 will be a strong support level at any correction. Santosh Meena, Equity Research Head, Swastika Investmart
The short-term trend has shifted again into choppy, post upside breakout of the small narrow range movement. There is a possibility of Nifty showing consolidation or minor weakness in the next 1-2 sessions, before showing further upside in the near term. The next upside target remains intact at 16800 levels and immediate support is placed at 16480 levels. Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
Domestic equities do not look to be inspiring as of now. Notably, benchmark Nifty and Sensex have been quite upbeat, while heavy selling pressure in midcap and smallcap stocks remained visible over the last couple of days. However, considering improved visibility of sustained earnings growth in subsequent quarters, a meaningful correction in quality midcap names should be bought. Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities
Nifty is expected to open flat around yesterday's close at 16550. Nifty has support at 16480 and 16450 levels. On the higher side, Nifty may test 16600 and 16700 in the next few trading session. Gaurav Udani, Founder & CEO, ThincRedBlu Securities
Nifty futures fell 23 points to 16,540 on Singaporean Exchange, suggesting a negative start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Tuesday. In the absence of any major domestic event, Indian stock markets are likley to take cues from global markets. Investors will keenly watch COVID vaccination pace, crude oil prices and rupee movement against US dollar.
In overnight trade on Wall Street, the Dow jumped 110.02 points to 35,625.40 and the S&P 500 gained 0.26% to 4,479.71. While Nasdaq Composite fell 0.2 per cent to 14,793.76.
Asian stock markets were trading mostly lower in early trade on Tuesday, even as Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 posted record closing highs. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.18 per cent while the Topix index slipped marginally. South Korea’s Kospi fell over half a per cent.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday made it clear that the government won’t trim capital expenditure from the budgeted level even towards the end of the fiscal, as was customary earlier, as it banks on spending having high multiplier effect to reverse a Covid-induced slump in growth.
Zomato has invested about $100 million in Grofers. Documents sourced from business intelligence platform Tofler showed that the Gurgaon-based food delivery firm has infused around $70 million (Rs 518 crore) into Grofers India and another $30 million (Rs 223 crore) in the e-grocer’s wholesale entity Hands On Trades.
