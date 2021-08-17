Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at cautious start; FM rules out cut in excise duty on petrol, diesel

SGX Nifty was down 7 points at 16,556 on Singaporean Exchange.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a cautious start on Tuesday. SGX Nifty was down 7 points at 16,556 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, S&P BSE Sensex closed at 55,582, gaining 0.26 per cent. NSE Nifty 50 closed at 16,563, up 0.21 per cent. Asian stock markets were trading mostly lower in early trade on Tuesday, even as Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 posted record closing highs. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.18 per cent while the Topix index slipped marginally. South Korea’s Kospi fell over half a per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the Dow jumped 110.02 points to 35,625.40 and the S&P 500 gained 0.26% to 4,479.71. While Nasdaq Composite fell 0.2 per cent to 14,793.76.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday ruled out a cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel to ease prices, which have touched an all-time high, saying payments in lieu of past subsidised fuel pose limitations. Petrol and diesel as well as cooking gas and kerosene were sold at subsidised rates during the previous Congress-led UPA government.

