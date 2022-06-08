Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a positive start on Wednesday, ahead of RBI policy outcome. Trends on the SGX Nifty were positive as Nifty futures were ruling at 16,504.50, up 80 points or 0.5 per cent on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, stocks dipped, the 10-year bond yields touched a new three-year high and the rupee fell to a record low in intra-day trades, as markets stayed nervous ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex tumbled 568 points or 1.02% to close at 55,107. 34 as investors continued to take risk off the table. The broader NSE Nifty 50 dipped 153.20 points or 0.92% to end at 16,416.35.
The stock markets are bracing for a 40 bps hike in the key repo rate and a sharp upward revision in the central bank’s inflation forecast for FY23. Experts said they are pencilling in a peak repo rate of close to 7% by about April next year. Last month, RBI raised the repo rate or short term lending rate by 40 basis points in an off-cycle monetary policy review to check spiralling inflation.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
Stocks in Asia rose Wednesday after gains in US equities and as a pullback in bond yields provided some respite for investors fretting that higher rates will slow down growth. Read more
US stocks ended higher on Tuesday along with Apple and other technology shares, while Target Corp’s disappointing margin forecast weighed on retail stocks for much of the day. Energy shares also climbed with higher oil prices. Also read
HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank on Tuesday announced a 0.35% increase in lending rate. The hike, which came a day ahead of the RBI’s scheduled policy review, is the second such move from the lender in as many months, taking the cumulative hike to up to 0.60%.
SBI: State Bank of India (SBI) has appointed Alok Kumar Choudhary as its new Managing Director (MD) with effect from June 7, 2022. He has replaced former MD Ashwani Bhatia, who took charge as the whole-time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
Shares of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India continued their downtrend for the sixth consecutive session on Tuesday. The stock declined over 3% on Tuesday to hit its all-time low of Rs 751.00 apiece. The stock is down 20.6% from its issue price of Rs 949 during its public offer. Investors who bought the insurer’s shares at the offer price have lost about Rs 1.2 trillion to date, showed Bloomberg data. Read full story
Yields on the benchmark bond rose on Tuesday hitting another three-year high of 7.5180%, a day ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy announcement, with the bond markets anticipating steep hikes in the repo rate over the next few months. Experts observed that since the out-of-cycle hike in the repo rate in early May, the market’s expectations on rate hikes have become somewhat unanchored. They said the overnight interest rate swaps are indicating a terminal rate of somewhere close to 7% for the repo by April next year. Read full story
Stocks dipped, the 10-year bond yields touched a new three-year high and the rupee fell to a record low in intra-day trades on Tuesday, as markets stayed nervous ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. The benchmark bond yield closed at 7.5180%, up 2 basis points over Monday’s close. Meanwhile, the US treasury was ruling at 2.98% late Tuesday evening, having earlier overshot the 3% mark. Read full story
The World Bank on Tuesday scaled down its FY23 growth forecast for India to 7.5% from 8% predicted in April, citing the damaging impact of rising inflation, supply-chain disruptions and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. These headwinds would offset “buoyancy in the recovery of services consumption from the pandemic”, it said. Read full story
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to raise the benchmark lending rate by 25-50 basis points on Wednesday as inflation continues to remain above its comfort level, say experts. Last month, RBI raised the repo rate or short term lending rate by 40 basis points in an off-cycle monetary policy review to check spiralling inflation.
The decision of the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-headed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which started its deliberations on Monday, is scheduled to be announced at 10 am on Wednesday. Read full story