Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 gained for the second straight trading session on Thursday, despite volatility owing to weekly F&O expiry. On Friday, SGX Nifty was ruling 0.2 per cent down, signaling a negative start for D-Street. BSE Sensex ended 157 points or 0.3 per cent up at 58,222, while NSE Nifty 50 gained 58 points or 0.3 per cent to settle at 17,332. Asian stock markets were ruling in red in early trade on Friday, ahead of monthly US jobs report. The Nikkei 225 in Japan fell 1.35% and the Topix index slipped 1.29%. South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.8% and the Kosdaq dropped 0.93%. Markets in mainland China were closed for a holiday. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 346.93 points, or 1.15%, the S&P 500 declined 1.02, while the Nasdaq Composite was 0.68% lower.

The World Bank on Thursday projected a growth rate of 6.5 per cent for the Indian economy for the fiscal year 2022-23, a drop of one per cent from its previous June 2022 projections, citing deteriorating international environment. In its latest South Asia Economic Focus released ahead of the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, the Bank, however, noted that India is recovering stronger than the rest of the world.

