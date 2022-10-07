Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 gained for the second straight trading session on Thursday, despite volatility owing to weekly F&O expiry. On Friday, SGX Nifty was ruling 0.2 per cent down, signaling a negative start for D-Street. BSE Sensex ended 157 points or 0.3 per cent up at 58,222, while NSE Nifty 50 gained 58 points or 0.3 per cent to settle at 17,332. Asian stock markets were ruling in red in early trade on Friday, ahead of monthly US jobs report. The Nikkei 225 in Japan fell 1.35% and the Topix index slipped 1.29%. South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.8% and the Kosdaq dropped 0.93%. Markets in mainland China were closed for a holiday. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 346.93 points, or 1.15%, the S&P 500 declined 1.02, while the Nasdaq Composite was 0.68% lower.
The World Bank on Thursday projected a growth rate of 6.5 per cent for the Indian economy for the fiscal year 2022-23, a drop of one per cent from its previous June 2022 projections, citing deteriorating international environment. In its latest South Asia Economic Focus released ahead of the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, the Bank, however, noted that India is recovering stronger than the rest of the world.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
Nifty support at 17270-17226, and resistance was seen at 17401-17488. Bank Nifty support was placed at 39210-39070, and resistance at 39620-39890. Rahul Sharma, JM Financial Services
Electronics Mart India IPO received bids of 47,29,37,840 shares against the offered 6,25,00,000 equity shares, at a price band of Rs 56-59. Overall the issue was subscribed 7.57 times on the second day of bidding. The reserved portion of non-institutional investors witnessed a subscription of 11.74 times. Retail Portion saw a strong demand and was subscribed 7.81 times. The qualified institutional buyer portion was subscribed 4.01 times.
Nifty futures were trading 42.5 points or 0.25 per cent down at 17,273.50 levels on Friday, suggesting a weak start for BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50. Early trends on SGX Nifty were signalling that NSE Nifty 50 may open below 17300. Today investors will watch monthly US jobs report. Analysts said that the rising oil prices and spiking US Treasury yields were also making investors jittery about taking long term bets. Read full story
Nifty climbed for the second straight session, but some caution set in amidst lack of clarity on the Fed rate hike outlook. After an explosive start, the market was mostly seen consolidating its gains but, most importantly, the benchmarks stayed resilient ahead of the US Jobs report to trickle in on Friday. The rising oil prices and spiking US Treasury yields are also making investors jittery about taking long term bets. For Nifty, the immediate hurdle is seen at 17589 mark while intraday support is now seen only at 17227 zone with major support at 17017 mark. Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Reliance Industries Ltd: More Reliance Industries-backed firms are likely to join the government’s e-commerce platform, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
Poonawalla Fincorp: Poonawalla Fincorp on Thursday said it registered a 44% on-year growth and an 8% sequential rise in consolidated disbursement.
Adani Group: With the National Master Plan for Multi-Modal Connectivity in place, Ahmedabad-headquartered Adani Group is set to give momentum to its logistic business by commissioning six more Multi-Modal Logistics Parks (MMLPs) in the next two years. Read full story
In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 346.93 points, or 1.15%, the S&P 500 declined 1.02, while the Nasdaq Composite was 0.68% lower.
Asian stock markets were ruling in red in early trade on Friday, ahead of monthly US jobs report. The Nikkei 225 in Japan fell 1.35% and the Topix index slipped 1.29%. South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.8% and the Kosdaq dropped 0.93%. Markets in mainland China were closed for a holiday.
The World Bank on Thursday projected a growth rate of 6.5 per cent for the Indian economy for the fiscal year 2022-23, a drop of one per cent from its previous June 2022 projections, citing deteriorating international environment. In its latest South Asia Economic Focus released ahead of the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, the Bank, however, noted that India is recovering stronger than the rest of the world. The Indian economy grew by 8.7 per cent in the previous year. Read full story