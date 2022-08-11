Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were likely to see huge gap-up start on Thursday, a day of weekly F&O expiry. SGX Nifty 50 Index Futures for August were ruling 200.50 points or1.14 per cent up at 17,747 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, S&P BSE Sensex ended the day 35.78 points or 0.06% lower at 58,817 points while the NSE Nifty 50 index closed 9.65 points or 0.06% in the green to settle at 17,534. Asian stock markets were seen trading higher in early trade on Thursday following a better-than-expected inflation report in the U.S. which sent stocks spiraling higher. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.97%. The Kospi in South Korea was 1.32% higher and the Kosdaq jumped 1.31%. Japan’s market is closed for a holiday Thursday.
Tech Mahindra, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCL Tech, Titan Company, Bajaj Finance were among top S&P BSE Sensex gainers.
Sensex jumped over 600 points or 1 per cent to 59,320, while NSE Nifty 50 soared 170 points or 1 per cent to 17720
On Option front, Maximum Call OI is at 18000 then 17500 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 16500 then 17000 strike. Marginal Call writing is seen at 17500 then 17800 strike while Put writing is seen at 17500 then 17400 strike. Option data suggests an immediate trading range between 17300 to 17700 zones while a broader trading range in between 17000 to 18000 zones. Read full story
The lackluster type movement continued in the market on Wednesday and NSE Nifty 50 index closed the day higher by 9 points. After opening with a positive note, the market was not able to sustain the morning gains soon after the opening and it slipped into weakness in the early part of the session. It later shifted into a minor upside recovery with narrow range movement, which continued for the rest of the session. A small negative candle was formed on the daily chart with minor lower shadow. This market action signals an inability of bulls to show follow-through up move above 17500 levels post upside breakout of small range on Monday. Read full story
On the domestic front, the USDINR pair is in a tussle between reality and sentiments to find its right course. On one hand, not-so-good fundaments globally and domestically are pushing the USDINR pair higher, whereas, on the other hand, the pair is pulled by foreign inflows and RBI’s intervention. The pair have entered into a consolidation phase with volatility witnessed in both directions, 80.10 would remain a strong resistance and 78.80 remains strong support for the pair. Until the pair is able to convincingly break on either side, upticks above 79.80 can be taken for selling and dips below 79.00 can be utilized for buying. Amit Pabari, managing director, CR Forex Advisors
BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 likely to jump on Thursday, a day of weekly F&O expiry, following the better-than-expected US inflation data. SGX Nifty 50 Index Futures for August were trading at 17,747, up 200.50 points or 1.14 per cent up on Singaporean Exchange in early trade. Asian peers were also seen trading higher on Thursday. Technical analysts say that though, Nifty placed at the highs, the short term uptrend status remains intact and there is no signs of any reversal pattern unfolding at the higher levels. Read full story
U.S. CPI and particularly Core CPI reading came in below than expectations ignitting stocks to move higher and DXY to move lower. The probability of a 75 bps hike dwindled after the data. Fed's Evans and Kashkari continue their hawkish stance. Positive FII equity inflows and lower Brent crude prices continue to remain positive for rupee. For USDINR, 78.75/80 acts as a base while 79.42 a resistance. Kunal Sodhani, VP, Global Trading Center, Shinhan Bank
In overnight trade on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 535.1 points, or 1.63%, at 33,309.51 while the S&P 500 rose 87.77 points, or 2.13%, to 4,210.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 360.88 points, or 2.89%, to finish at 12,854.81
US inflation decelerated in July by more than expected, reflecting lower energy prices, which may take some pressure off the Federal Reserve to continue aggressively hiking interest rates. The consumer price index increased 8.5% from a year earlier, cooling from the 9.1% June advance that was the largest in four decades, Labor Department data showed Wednesday. Prices were unchanged from the prior month. Read full story