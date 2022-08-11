08:38 (IST) 11 Aug 2022

USD INR: Dips below 79 can be utilized for buying

On the domestic front, the USDINR pair is in a tussle between reality and sentiments to find its right course. On one hand, not-so-good fundaments globally and domestically are pushing the USDINR pair higher, whereas, on the other hand, the pair is pulled by foreign inflows and RBI’s intervention. The pair have entered into a consolidation phase with volatility witnessed in both directions, 80.10 would remain a strong resistance and 78.80 remains strong support for the pair. Until the pair is able to convincingly break on either side, upticks above 79.80 can be taken for selling and dips below 79.00 can be utilized for buying. Amit Pabari, managing director, CR Forex Advisors