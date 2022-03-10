Market LIVE: Nifty to start above 16600, SGX Nifty signals on weekly F&O expiry day; counting of votes begins

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were once again staring at a huge gap-up opening on Thursday, a day of weekly F&O expiry. Nifty futures were ruling at 16,606, up 261 points or 1.6 per cent on Singaporean Exchange, suggesting that NSE Nifty 50 index may also start above 16600 levels today. In the previous session, indices ended over 2 per cent higher. BSE Sensex ended 1,223 points or 2.3 per cent higher at 54,647.33, while NSE Nifty 50 index ended 332 points or 2.07 per cent up at 16,345. Asian stock markets were seen trading higher in morning trade mirroring the overnight gains on Wall Street amid fall in oil prices. The Nikkei 225 in Japan jumped 3.34% while the Topix index climbed 3.46%. In overnight trade, US stock indices ended in green, as oil prices cooled off while Russia-Ukraine war continued, dragging Dow Jones out of correction territory and the tech-heavy Nasdaq out of bear market territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 653.61 points, or 2%, the S&P 500 gained 2.57% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 3.6%
Indian share market will keenly watch the counting votes in five states (Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Goa, and Uttarakhand) that went to polls in last one month, has begun on Thursday.
Even though state election results have no direct impact, a clear mandate to the present central government would be perceived as a strong indication that 2024 Lok Sabha elections would also be a clear mandate in terms of economic policy framework. However, a defeat in a big state like UP for the BJP might slightly dent sentiment and make the 2024 elections a more open & indecisive contest leading to volatility. AR Ramachandran, Co-founder & Trainer, Tips2Trades
A year-long frenzy in the primary markets has paused since the beginning of this year, mainly due to volatility in the markets following negative global cues and the outbreak of the war between Russia and Ukraine. Several companies have delayed their plans to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs) ahead of the mega LIC public offer that was scheduled for March. So far this year, only three companies — Adani Wilmar, Vedant Fashions, and AGS Transact — have raised Rs 7,249 crore from the public markets.
Stocks in focus on March 10, Thursday
Reliance Industries (RIL): Reliance Industries Ltd.’s Jamnagar facility is reportedly lifting crude processing and deferring planned maintenance to take advantage of surging demand for diesel.
Hindustan Unilever (HUL): The FMCG major appointed Madhusudhan Rao as the executive director, beauty and wellbeing and personal care segment, and Deepak Subramanian as the executive director for the home care segment. Read full story
Bulls remained in control on Dalal Street on Wednesday as domestic indices rallied despite soaring crude oil prices as investors went bottom shopping. S&P BSE Sensex zoomed 1,223 points or 2.29% to settle at 54,647 while the NSE Nifty 50 index added 331 points or 2.07% to close at 16,345. India VIX, the fear gauge of domestic markets slipped 3.9%. Entering the weekly Futures & Options expiry session, SGX Nifty was up a whopping 250 points, suggesting a positive start to the day’s trade, continuing yesterday’s momentum. Global cues were positive after Wall Street indices soared higher. Read full story
In overnight trade, US stock indices ended in green, as oil prices cooled off while Russia-Ukraine war continued, dragging Dow Jones out of correction territory and the tech-heavy Nasdaq out of bear market territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 653.61 points, or 2%, the S&P 500 gained 2.57% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 3.6%.
Asian stock markets were seen trading higher in morning trade mirroring the overnight gains on Wall Street amid fall in oil prices. The Nikkei 225 in Japan jumped 3.34% while the Topix index climbed 3.46%.
Nifty futures were ruling at 16,606, up 261 points or 1.6 per cent on Singaporean Exchange, suggesting that NSE Nifty 50 index may also start above 16600 levels today.