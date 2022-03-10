Market LIVE: Nifty to start above 16600, SGX Nifty signals on weekly F&O expiry day; counting of votes begins

Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were once again staring at a huge gap-up opening on Thursday, a day of weekly F&O expiry.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were once again staring at a huge gap-up opening on Thursday, a day of weekly F&O expiry. Nifty futures were ruling at 16,606, up 261 points or 1.6 per cent on Singaporean Exchange, suggesting that NSE Nifty 50 index may also start above 16600 levels today. In the previous session, indices ended over 2 per cent higher. BSE Sensex ended 1,223 points or 2.3 per cent higher at 54,647.33, while NSE Nifty 50 index ended 332 points or 2.07 per cent up at 16,345. Asian stock markets were seen trading higher in morning trade mirroring the overnight gains on Wall Street amid fall in oil prices. The Nikkei 225 in Japan jumped 3.34% while the Topix index climbed 3.46%. In overnight trade, US stock indices ended in green, as oil prices cooled off while Russia-Ukraine war continued, dragging Dow Jones out of correction territory and the tech-heavy Nasdaq out of bear market territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 653.61 points, or 2%, the S&P 500 gained 2.57% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 3.6%

Indian share market will keenly watch the counting votes in five states (Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Goa, and Uttarakhand) that went to polls in last one month, has begun on Thursday.

