Market LIVE: SGX Nifty signals deep red start for Sensex, Nifty after Wall Street rout; GST council meet eyed

Nifty futures were trading 256 points or 2.59 per cent lower at 9.639.50 on Singaporean Exchange

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to open deep in red, as suggested by the trends on SGX Nifty, on Friday. Nifty futures were trading 256 points or 2.59 per cent lower at 9,639.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session Sensex and Nifty witnessed their biggest fall in three weeks. Asian stock markets fell sharply lower in Friday’s morning trade following a plunge on the Wall Street in overnight trade amid growing concerns of second-wave resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 2.05% while the Topix index fell 2.24%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 2.63%, while the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 2.1% lower. In overnight trade on Wall Street, S&P 500 was placed on track for its worst day in nearly three months. The Dow was down 1,512 points, or 5.6%, to 25,477. The Nasdaq composite, which was coming off an all-time high, slid 4%.S&P 500 lost 188.04 points, or 5.89%, to 3,002.1.

GST council is expected to discuss the revenue shortfall and the compensation to states. Though the businesses are expecting rate cuts amid economic slowdown, it is unlikely that the council will announce any major rate cut. Given a high level of uncertainty about revenue flow in the current financial year, the major rate cut will have to be considered by keeping in mind that revenue also needs to be protected

Read More