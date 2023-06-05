Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The SGX Nifty gained 0.46% in trade on Monday morning, signaling that domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex would open on a positive basis. Nifty futures were 85 points higher on the Singaporean exchange at 18,714. Nifty 50 and Sensex concluded last Friday’s session in positive territory. Nifty 50 rose 0.25% to 18,534 and Sensex jumped 119 points to 62,547.

“The domestic market experienced significant volatility due to mixed signals from global counterparts. The approval of a debt deal that prevented a US default instilled optimism among global investors. Contrary to the global trend, domestic indicators favour bullish sentiment. The release of domestic GDP data, surpassing expectations, and robust Q4 earnings bolstered the growth prospects of the domestic market. As we enter a new month, investors are anticipating the release of data points such as PMI and US payroll data, in addition to the outcome of the central banks’ monetary policy meeting,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates on 5 June, 2023