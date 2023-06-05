scorecardresearch
Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may see a start in green, SGX Nifty jumps 86 points; US, Asia shares surge in trade

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The SGX Nifty hinted at a start in the green for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex today.

Written by FE Business
Updated:
Share Market Today, Share Market Live
On Friday, the S&P 500 jumped 1.45%, the tech-heavy Nasdaq soared 1.07%, while Dow Jones added 2.12%.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The SGX Nifty gained 0.46% in trade on Monday morning, signaling that domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex would open on a positive basis. Nifty futures were 85 points higher on the Singaporean exchange at 18,714. Nifty 50 and Sensex concluded last Friday’s session in positive territory. Nifty 50 rose 0.25% to 18,534 and Sensex jumped 119 points to 62,547.

“The domestic market experienced significant volatility due to mixed signals from global counterparts. The approval of a debt deal that prevented a US default instilled optimism among global investors. Contrary to the global trend, domestic indicators favour bullish sentiment. The release of domestic GDP data, surpassing expectations, and robust Q4 earnings bolstered the growth prospects of the domestic market. As we enter a new month, investors are anticipating the release of data points such as PMI and US payroll data, in addition to the outcome of the central banks’ monetary policy meeting,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Also Read
Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates on 5 June, 2023

08:40 (IST) 5 Jun 2023
Levels to watch

“Intraday traders can look for long opportunities above 18,600 if the closing comes above 18,600 in 15 minute chart. Traders can look for fresh shorts only if Nifty breaks the 18,460 level & remains below for 15 minutes to ensure short.”

– Stoxbox

08:36 (IST) 5 Jun 2023
Weekly expiry outlook

“For the weekly expiry in Nifty, the cumulative open interest on the call side currently stands at Rs 9.5 crore, while it is Rs 7.0 crore on the put side. As a result, the Open Interest PCR (Put-Call Ratio) has decreased to 0.74. This indicates a higher concentration of open interest in call options compared to put options, reflecting a sentiment of caution and expectation of resistance levels on the higher side.”

– Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President, Master Capital Services

08:35 (IST) 5 Jun 2023
Sectoral performance last session

“Bank Nifty ended slightly higher, Nifty Reality and Metal indices performed well. Nifty Midcap and Nifty SmallCap saw slight gains, Nifty IT declined.”

– Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

08:03 (IST) 5 Jun 2023
FII, DII activity last week

FIIs bought Rs 6,519.7 crore in the cash segment, while DIIs sold Rs 1,043 crore last week.

08:01 (IST) 5 Jun 2023
Factors to watch this week

In the upcoming week markets will continue to track India’s RBI monetary policy, IIP, while on the global front factory orders, Services PMI, API weekly Crude oil stock and initial jobless claims in the US are important events to watch.

07:59 (IST) 5 Jun 2023
Currency outlook

“Upbeat US NFP, debt-ceiling deal optimism allow US Dollar to remain firmer. Pre-Fed blackout prod USD buyers amid receding hawkish bias for Fed. Oil rallies after production cuts. For USDINR, 82.30 acts as a support while 82.65 a resistance.”

– Kunal Sodhani, VP, Global Trading Center, Shinhan Bank

07:58 (IST) 5 Jun 2023
Asian Markets

Shares in the Asia-Pacific region were trading primarily in the green. China’s Shanghai Composite advanced 0.61% in trade, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 1.75%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.30% while South Korea’s Kospi added 0.36%. The Taiwan Weighted index edged up 0.28%.

07:58 (IST) 5 Jun 2023
US stocks on Friday

The tech-heavy Nasdaq index surged to a 13-month intraday high and posted its sixth-straight week of gains that marked its best winning streak since January 2020 on Friday. The S&P 500 advanced 1.45%, Nasdaq gained 1.07%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average added 2.12%.

First published on: 05-06-2023 at 07:59 IST

