Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The SGX Nifty gained 0.46% in trade on Monday morning, signaling that domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex would open on a positive basis. Nifty futures were 85 points higher on the Singaporean exchange at 18,714. Nifty 50 and Sensex concluded last Friday’s session in positive territory. Nifty 50 rose 0.25% to 18,534 and Sensex jumped 119 points to 62,547.
“The domestic market experienced significant volatility due to mixed signals from global counterparts. The approval of a debt deal that prevented a US default instilled optimism among global investors. Contrary to the global trend, domestic indicators favour bullish sentiment. The release of domestic GDP data, surpassing expectations, and robust Q4 earnings bolstered the growth prospects of the domestic market. As we enter a new month, investors are anticipating the release of data points such as PMI and US payroll data, in addition to the outcome of the central banks’ monetary policy meeting,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.
“Intraday traders can look for long opportunities above 18,600 if the closing comes above 18,600 in 15 minute chart. Traders can look for fresh shorts only if Nifty breaks the 18,460 level & remains below for 15 minutes to ensure short.”
– Stoxbox
“For the weekly expiry in Nifty, the cumulative open interest on the call side currently stands at Rs 9.5 crore, while it is Rs 7.0 crore on the put side. As a result, the Open Interest PCR (Put-Call Ratio) has decreased to 0.74. This indicates a higher concentration of open interest in call options compared to put options, reflecting a sentiment of caution and expectation of resistance levels on the higher side.”
– Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President, Master Capital Services
“Bank Nifty ended slightly higher, Nifty Reality and Metal indices performed well. Nifty Midcap and Nifty SmallCap saw slight gains, Nifty IT declined.”
– Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
FIIs bought Rs 6,519.7 crore in the cash segment, while DIIs sold Rs 1,043 crore last week.
In the upcoming week markets will continue to track India’s RBI monetary policy, IIP, while on the global front factory orders, Services PMI, API weekly Crude oil stock and initial jobless claims in the US are important events to watch.
“Upbeat US NFP, debt-ceiling deal optimism allow US Dollar to remain firmer. Pre-Fed blackout prod USD buyers amid receding hawkish bias for Fed. Oil rallies after production cuts. For USDINR, 82.30 acts as a support while 82.65 a resistance.”
– Kunal Sodhani, VP, Global Trading Center, Shinhan Bank
Shares in the Asia-Pacific region were trading primarily in the green. China’s Shanghai Composite advanced 0.61% in trade, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 1.75%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.30% while South Korea’s Kospi added 0.36%. The Taiwan Weighted index edged up 0.28%.