08:41 (IST) 26 May 2023

Nifty immediate hurdle at 18420–18450

“The daily Bollinger bands are contracting which indicates a contraction of range and also suggests that there could be rangebound price action over the next few trading sessions. Overall, we still believe that the Nifty is in a consolidation mode and the range of consolidation is likely to be 18000–18400. In terms of levels, 18420–18450 shall act as the immediate hurdle while 18200–18180 is the crucial support zone to watch out for on the downside,” said Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Share Market Outlook Today