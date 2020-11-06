Share Market LIVE: Sensex trades with minor gains, Nifty holds above 12,100; RIL shares jump over 1%

Investors will keep tabs on rising COVID-19 cases, July-September quarter earnings, oil prices and rupee trajectory.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a negative opening on Friday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 7.50 points down at 12,167.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, headline indices rose to over eight-month highs, erasing all the losses made in 2020. The vote counting pushed Democratic candidate Joe Bide closer to the victory in the US election 2020. Investors will keep tabs on rising COVID-19 cases, July-September quarter earnings, oil prices and rupee trajectory. Asian peers were seen trading mixed on Friday with Japan’s Nikkei 225 rising 0.74 per cent. The Shenzhen component shed 0.293 per cent. While Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dipped 0.17 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks surged. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.95 per cent while the S&P 500 gained 1.95 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.59 per cent.

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), announced that The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia will invest Rs 9,555 crore in the company for an equity stake of 2.04 per cent. The investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.587 lakh crore. So far, RIL has raised Rs 47,265 crore by selling 10.26 per cent stake in its retail business.

