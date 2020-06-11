  • MORE MARKET STATS
Market LIVE: SGX Nifty signals muted start for indices; Fed estimates US economy to shrink 6.5% this year

Updated: June 11, 2020 8:32:22 am

Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to see a gap-down opening on Thursday, as suggested by the trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 39.40 points or 0.39 per cent lower at 10,103 on the Singaporean Exchange. The 30-share Sensex gained 290 points or 0.86 per cent to end the session at 34,247, while the broader Nifty 50 index jumped 69 points or 0.69 per cent to finish the trade at 10,116 on Wednesday. Asian stock market edged lower on Thursday after US Federal Reserve indicated that it would keep the interest rates near zero through 2022. Australian ASX 200 dipped 1.3 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei was down almost a per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices ended lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.04%, the S&P 500 lost 0.53%, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.67%.

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday signalled it plans years of extraordinary support for an economy facing a torturous slog back from the coronavirus pandemic, with policymakers projecting the economy to shrink 6.5% in 2020 and the unemployment rate to be 9.3% at year’s end, according to Reuters report.

    08:32 (IST)11 Jun 2020
    S&P 500, Dow finish lower in volatile trade

    In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices ended lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.04%, the S&P 500 lost 0.53%, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.67%.

    08:31 (IST)11 Jun 2020
    Asian stock markets edge lower on Thursday

    Asian stock market edged lower on Thursday after US Federal Reserve indicated that it would keep the interest rates near zero through 2022. Australian ASX 200 dipped 1.3 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei was down almost a per cent.

    08:31 (IST)11 Jun 2020
    US Federal Reserve keeps interest rate near zero

    US Federal Reserve indicated that it would keep the interest rates near zero through 2022. The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday signalled it plans years of extraordinary support for an economy facing a torturous slog back from the coronavirus pandemic, with policymakers projecting the economy to shrink 6.5% in 2020 and the unemployment rate to be 9.3% at year’s end, according to Reuters report.

    08:30 (IST)11 Jun 2020
    Sensex, Nifty on Wednesday

    The 30-share Sensex gained 290 points or 0.86 per cent to end the session at 34,247, while the broader Nifty 50 index jumped 69 points or 0.69 per cent to finish the trade at 10,116 on Wednesday.

