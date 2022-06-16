Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic markets have looked nervous throughout this week with headline indices continuing to move southward for four days now. On Wednesday, Sensex fell 152 points or 0.29% to settle at 52,541 points while the NSE Nifty 50 index ended just below 15,700. Now, on the weekly futures & options expiry session, SGX Nifty was up with gains suggesting a reversal could be on the cards. Global cues were also positive after NASDAQ zoomed 2.5%, followed by S&P 500 and the Dow Jones. In Asia, Shanghai Composite, Nikkei 225, TOPIX, KOSPI, and KOSDAQ were in the green.
The US Federal Reserve, in an attempt to tame inflation, hiked interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday. The massive rate hike was the biggest since 1994 as the Fed tried to curb rising prices with inflation at a 40-year high in the US. The target range for the federal funds rate was increased from 1.5% to 1.75%. The US Fed has also signalled that FOMC will keep hiking rates aggressively. US Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that another 75 bps of 50 bps hike could come in the next FOMC meeting.
Nifty Call Options OI distribution shows that 15,800 has highest OI concentration followed by 15,900 & 16,000 which may act as resistance for current expiry and on the Put front 15,500 followed by 15,600 & 15,700 witnessed significant OI concentration and may act as support for current expiry. Read full story
“Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a positive note as trends on SGX nifty indicates a gap up opening with 131 points gain. The US Federal Reserve on June 15 announced a three-quarter of a percentage point or a 75 bps hike in its target interest rate, in what is being seen as a move to curb the spiralling inflation. Also, India's cabinet has approved a proposal to auction high speed fifth generation, or 5G, telecom spectrum for 20 years starting July 26. Bitcoin falls to fresh 18-month low.Crucial support for Nifty 50 is 15,500 while Nifty may face some resistance at 16,300,” said Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities.
The prices of petrol and diesel continue to remain unchanged on Thursday as OMCs kept prices steady for the twenty-fifth day straight. Prices have remained undisturbed since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel earlier on May 21. Petrol price in Delhi today stands at Rs 96.72 a litre as against Rs 105.41 a litre prior to the cut in excise duty, while diesel will cost Rs 89.62 a litre as opposed to Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol costs Rs 111.35 while diesel is retailing at Rs 97.28 per litre.
“As expected, bounceback should begin today. The immediate target is seen at 15900 followed by 16172 where Monday’s gap can be filled. Similarly, Bank Nifty can test 33,775 and 34,350,” said Rahul Sharma, Director & Head – Research, JM Financial.
Asian stock markets were seen trading higher on Thursday, tracking U.S. stocks after the Federal Reserve raised benchmark interest rates by 75 basis points. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose nearly 2%, South Korea’s Kospi index also went up by 1.61%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 303.70 points, or 1%, to close at 30,668.53. The S&P 500 rose 1.46% to 3,789.99 while, the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.5% to end the day at 11,099.15. Read full story
After showing consolidation movement on Tuesday, Nifty continued with choppy movement on Wednesday and closed the day lower by 39 points. After opening on a positive note, the market has shifted into a narrow range movement for the entire session. The attempt of upside bounce from the lows has failed to sustain and the market showed minor weakness from the highs towards the end.
Yes Bank: The bank plans to raise debt capital of Rs 10,000 crore through different modes of private placement methods, based on shareholders’ approval. That apart, it plans to borrow funds through debt securities like NCDs, bonds, and medium-term notes.
RIL, Network18: As Reliance Industries controlled Viacom18 bagged digital media rights for the Indian Premier League from 2023 to 2027; they plan to take the sporting event to every nook of India. The company eyes strategic tie-ups for wider reach and a slice in India’s leadership position among digital platforms.
SGX Nifty was up in the green on Thursday morning, zooming 125 points. The up-move charted by SGX Nifty suggests a gap-up start for Sensex and Nifty.
