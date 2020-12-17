Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in negative; US Federal Reserve keeps rate near zero

The Federal Open Market Committee left its benchmark rate unchanged in the range of zero to 0.25 per cent.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open flat on Thursday, as SGX Nifty is down just 12 points. Nifty futures were trading at 13,673 on Singaporean Exchange, indicating a flat start for the headline indices. In the previous session, Sensex and Nifty ended at record peaks at 46,666 and 13,683, respectively. In the early trade on Wednesday, Asian stock markets were ruling mixed following the lastest announcements from the US Federal Reserve. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was little changed while the Topix index was below the flatline. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.66 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, Nasdaq closing at a record high, S&P 500 ended 0.18 per cent up while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.15 per cent down.

The Federal Reserve said it will continue to support the economy through massive monetary stimulus until it sees "substantial further progress" in employment and inflation. Fed expects to maintain the accommodative policy until inflation runs moderately above 2 per cent for some time.

