  Share Market LIVE Sensex Nifty may open in negative US Federal Reserve keeps rate near zero

Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in negative; US Federal Reserve keeps rate near zero

By: |
Updated: December 17, 2020 8:52:11 am

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: In the early trade on Wednesday, Asian stock markets were ruling mixed following the lastest announcements from the US Federal Reserve

Share Market Today, Share Market LiveThe Federal Open Market Committee left its benchmark rate unchanged in the range of zero to 0.25 per cent.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open flat on Thursday, as SGX Nifty is down just 12 points. Nifty futures were trading at 13,673 on Singaporean Exchange, indicating a flat start for the headline indices. In the previous session, Sensex and Nifty ended at record peaks at 46,666 and 13,683, respectively. In the early trade on Wednesday, Asian stock markets were ruling mixed following the lastest announcements from the US Federal Reserve. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was little changed while the Topix index was below the flatline. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.66 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, Nasdaq closing at a record high, S&P 500 ended 0.18 per cent up while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.15 per cent down.

The Federal Open Market Committee left its benchmark rate unchanged in the range of zero to 0.25 per cent. The Federal Reserve said it will continue to support the economy through massive monetary stimulus until it sees “substantial further progress” in employment and inflation. Fed expects to maintain the accommodative policy until inflation runs moderately above 2 per cent for some time.

Live Blog

Highlights

    08:52 (IST)17 Dec 2020
    Stocks in focus: IndusInd Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Wipro, CSB Bank, Indiabulls Housing, Majesco, sugar stocks

    IndusInd Bank: IndusInd Bank said Sebi has granted one-month extension for its promoters to infuse residual capital in lieu of conversion of warrants, issued to them last year, worth over Rs 2,695 crore into equity.Wipro: Wipro informed that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Encore Theme Technologies Private Limited.

    08:20 (IST)17 Dec 2020
    Sebi clears proposal to discontinue minimum promoters’ contribution norm for FPO

    Capital markets watchdog Sebi on Wednesday decided to provide relaxation to promoters for participating in follow-on public offer (FPO). The board approved a proposal to do away with the applicability of minimum promoters’ contribution norm and the subsequent lock-in requirements for the issuers making FPO of specified securities, Sebi said in a statement.

    08:15 (IST)17 Dec 2020
    Nasdaq ends at record high

    In overnight trade on Wall Street, Nasdaq closing at a record high, S&P 500 ended 0.18 per cent up while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.15 per cent down.

    08:13 (IST)17 Dec 2020
    Fed vows to buy bonds until it sees 'substantial' economic progress

    The Federal Reserve on Wednesday vowed to keep funneling cash into financial markets until the U.S. economic recovery is secure, a promise of long-term help that fell short of hopes of an immediate move to shore up a recent pandemic-related slide. Following a policy meeting that took stock of both the short-term risks to the economy and the new promise of a coronavirus vaccine, Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged the U.S. central bank’s suite of tools is not well-suited to the most pressing needs faced by households and businesses today. (Reuters)

    08:13 (IST)17 Dec 2020
    Sensex, Nifty continue setting fresh highs; charts suggest further upside potential

    S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were seen resuming their upwards march on Wednesday as the benchmark indices set record highs once again. Sensex now sits at 46,666 while the 50-stock Nifty is at 13,682. Broader markets outperformed benchmark indices and volatility slipped marginally. So far this month, benchmark indices have zoomed over 5.5% each already. On Thursday morning, cues from global peers were mixed as Dow Jones closed in red on Wednesday but NASDAQ and S&P 500 gained. Major Asian stock markets were trading higher except KOSPI.

    08:11 (IST)17 Dec 2020
    US Federal Reserve keeps interest rates near zero

    The Federal Open Market Committee left its benchmark rate unchanged in the range of zero to 0.25 per cent. The Federal Reserve said it will continue to support the economy through massive monetary stimulus until it sees “substantial further progress” in employment and inflation. Fed expects to maintain the accommodative policy until inflation runs moderately above 2 per cent for some time.

    08:10 (IST)17 Dec 2020
    Big Bull run! Equity market investors gain Rs 293,000 crore in four days

    Investors have become richer by Rs 2.93 lakh crore over the past four sessions as equity markets continued their winning momentum amid unabated foreign fund inflows and supportive global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 403.29 points on Wednesday to close at its all-time peak of 46,666.46. The BSE benchmark has gained 706.58 points in four trading sessions.

    Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
    BSE SensexNifty
