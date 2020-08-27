Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty signals at flat start for indices; Fed’s Bowman sees slow, uneven recovery for US

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 stare at a flat to the positive opening on Thursday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 31 points or 0.27 per cent higher at 11,585.50 on Singaporean Exchange. Market participants will keep tabs on 41st meeting of GST Council which will be held via video conferencing and annual general meeting of Tata Sons along with monthly derivative contracts expiry, corporate results and stock-specific actions. In the previous session, headline indices ended at a fresh 6-month high. Asian stock markets were subdued in the early trade on Thursday. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 shed 0.44% while the Topix index dipped 0.50%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks surged. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 per cent the S&P 500 gained 1.02 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.73 per cent.
The US economy has bounced back “noticeably” from the depths of the coronavirus recession, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said on Wednesday, but it is still far from back to normal and will take some time to get there, according to Reuters.
Highlights
Domestic market will start expiry day with a small gap up opening. The US markets closed in green. The Nasdaq again closed at an all-time high. The Asian markets are a mixed bag. Due to the expiry market bound to remain choppy. For the day, The strategy should be to buy right and sit tight till expiry and book profit in the last half an hour. One can also go long with a stop loss below 11500. Banking stocks are showing the strength one should buy them on every dip with a stop loss of yesterday's low. . The US markets closed in green. The Nasdaq again closed at an all-time high. The Asian markets are a mixed bag. Due to the expiry market bound to remain choppy. For the day, The strategy should be to buy right and sit tight till expiry and book profit in the last half an hour. One can also go long with a stop loss below 11500. Banking stocks are showing the strength one should buy them on every dip with a stop loss of yesterday's low: Vishal Wagh, Head of Research, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd
Sensex and Nifty could witness a gap down opening on Thursday with the SGX Nifty trading flat during the early hours of trade. The benchmark indices enter the day’s trading session on the back of a four-day gaining streak. On Wednesday, in a late rally the 30-stock Sensex zoomed 230 points to sit above the 39,000 point mark, while the 50-stock Nifty ended close to the 11,550 mark. Analysts say, equity markets are in a bullish phase for the short-term but profit booking is not being ruled out. Investors will also keep an eye on the monthly F&O expiry today.
Trends on SGX Nifty suggests a flat start for Sensex and Nifty on Thursday. Nifty futures were trading 31 points or 0.27 per cent higher at 11,585.50 on Singaporean Exchange.