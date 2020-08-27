Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty signals at flat start for indices; Fed’s Bowman sees slow, uneven recovery for US

Asian stock markets were subdued in the early trade on Thursday

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 stare at a flat to the positive opening on Thursday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 31 points or 0.27 per cent higher at 11,585.50 on Singaporean Exchange. Market participants will keep tabs on 41st meeting of GST Council which will be held via video conferencing and annual general meeting of Tata Sons along with monthly derivative contracts expiry, corporate results and stock-specific actions. In the previous session, headline indices ended at a fresh 6-month high. Asian stock markets were subdued in the early trade on Thursday. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 shed 0.44% while the Topix index dipped 0.50%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks surged. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 per cent the S&P 500 gained 1.02 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.73 per cent.

The US economy has bounced back “noticeably” from the depths of the coronavirus recession, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said on Wednesday, but it is still far from back to normal and will take some time to get there, according to Reuters.

