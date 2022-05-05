Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Bulls are likely to make a comeback on Dalal Street as early trends on SGX Nifty indicated that BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are headed for a gap-up start. Nifty Futures were trading with a gain of 159 points or 0.95% at around 16,848 level on the Singaporean Exchange. Global cues were positive as US stocks ended sharply higher on Wednesday after the US Fed delivered a widely expected interest-rate hike. Asian shares tracked Wall Street gains and were trading higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 1.41%. The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.07%, while the Shenzhen Composite Index dropped 0.66%. Japanese and Korean markets closed for public holidays.

The US Federal Reserve on May 4 raised the benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points, in what is being viewed as the sharpest increase in over two decades. The increase in the Fed’s key rate raised it to a range of 0.75 percent to 1 percent, the highest point since the pandemic struck two years ago. The half-point surge, the most aggressive since 2000, suggested that further large rate hikes are likely to come in near-term. It is the second day of LIC IPO. The issue was subscribed 67% at 7 pm, when bidding closed for the first day.